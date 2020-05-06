All apartments in Ladera Heights
Home
/
Ladera Heights, CA
/
6729 South Springpark Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

6729 South Springpark Avenue

6729 South Springpark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6729 South Springpark Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA 90056
Ladera Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
You are our priority! As a precaution against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, our rental offices will remain open, but we are operating solely by phone and email and self guided tours until further notice. We are continuing to lease apartments. You can take a digital tour of any of our properties online or schedule a self-guided tour. Please call or email us at any time to schedule an appointment.

$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH!
Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment for viewing 714-628-6269

$2,995 / 2+2 - Completely renovated with laundry in unit !
6729 Springpark Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90056

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment

DESCRIPTION

This completely renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom has everything you are looking for!

Apartment Features:
* Washer and Dryer IN UNIT!
* Stainless steel electric range, dishwasher, and microwave
* Great private patio
* Tile backsplashes
* Walk in shower and full bathtub
* New wood-like flooring
* A/C
* Plenty of extra closet/pantry/ linen space

Building Features:
*Easy access to 405, 90, 105 and 10
* Extra On-Site laundry facilities
* Optional storage
* Underground parking
* Residential street
* Secure call box entry
* Pets welcome! (up to 2 under 50lbs with $500 Deposit)
* Nearby to Howard Hughs Center, 24hr Fitness, Ladera Center, Westfield Foxhills Mall and LAX
* Online rent payments and maintenance requests

Modera Apartments are professionally managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES, INC. AMO

RENTAL FEATURES
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Air conditioning
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Controlled access
Covered parking

GUIDE TO RENTING DURING COVID-19 SAFER-AT-HOME ORDER:

1. Get the big picture, with Google Earth
2. Virtually walk the neighborhood and street with Google Maps
3. Virtually walk through the property with me, video coming soon!
4. Here are some

(RLNE5701111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6729 South Springpark Avenue have any available units?
6729 South Springpark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Heights, CA.
What amenities does 6729 South Springpark Avenue have?
Some of 6729 South Springpark Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6729 South Springpark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6729 South Springpark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6729 South Springpark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6729 South Springpark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6729 South Springpark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6729 South Springpark Avenue offers parking.
Does 6729 South Springpark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6729 South Springpark Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6729 South Springpark Avenue have a pool?
No, 6729 South Springpark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6729 South Springpark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6729 South Springpark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6729 South Springpark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6729 South Springpark Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6729 South Springpark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6729 South Springpark Avenue has units with air conditioning.

