6729 South Springpark Avenue

Amenities
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH!
Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment for viewing 714-628-6269
$2,995 / 2+2 - Completely renovated with laundry in unit !
6729 Springpark Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90056
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment
DESCRIPTION
This completely renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom has everything you are looking for!
Apartment Features:
* Washer and Dryer IN UNIT!
* Stainless steel electric range, dishwasher, and microwave
* Great private patio
* Tile backsplashes
* Walk in shower and full bathtub
* New wood-like flooring
* A/C
* Plenty of extra closet/pantry/ linen space
Building Features:
*Easy access to 405, 90, 105 and 10
* Extra On-Site laundry facilities
* Optional storage
* Underground parking
* Residential street
* Secure call box entry
* Pets welcome! (up to 2 under 50lbs with $500 Deposit)
* Nearby to Howard Hughs Center, 24hr Fitness, Ladera Center, Westfield Foxhills Mall and LAX
* Online rent payments and maintenance requests
Modera Apartments are professionally managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES, INC. AMO
RENTAL FEATURES
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Air conditioning
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Controlled access
Covered parking
