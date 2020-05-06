6729 South Springpark Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking

You are our priority! As a precaution against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, our rental offices will remain open, but we are operating solely by phone and email and self guided tours until further notice. We are continuing to lease apartments. You can take a digital tour of any of our properties online or schedule a self-guided tour. Please call or email us at any time to schedule an appointment.



$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH!

Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment for viewing 714-628-6269



$2,995 / 2+2 - Completely renovated with laundry in unit !

6729 Springpark Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90056



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Apartment



DESCRIPTION



This completely renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom has everything you are looking for!



Apartment Features:

* Washer and Dryer IN UNIT!

* Stainless steel electric range, dishwasher, and microwave

* Great private patio

* Tile backsplashes

* Walk in shower and full bathtub

* New wood-like flooring

* A/C

* Plenty of extra closet/pantry/ linen space



Building Features:

*Easy access to 405, 90, 105 and 10

* Extra On-Site laundry facilities

* Optional storage

* Underground parking

* Residential street

* Secure call box entry

* Pets welcome! (up to 2 under 50lbs with $500 Deposit)

* Nearby to Howard Hughs Center, 24hr Fitness, Ladera Center, Westfield Foxhills Mall and LAX

* Online rent payments and maintenance requests



Modera Apartments are professionally managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES, INC. AMO



RENTAL FEATURES

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Stainless steel appliances

Air conditioning

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Controlled access

Covered parking



GUIDE TO RENTING DURING COVID-19 SAFER-AT-HOME ORDER:



1. Get the big picture, with Google Earth

2. Virtually walk the neighborhood and street with Google Maps

3. Virtually walk through the property with me, video coming soon!

4. Here are some



(RLNE5701111)