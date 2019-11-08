5702 South CORNING Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ideal location close to restaurants, shops, 405 Freeway, LAX, Playa Vista, Culver City and more. Beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit in the most sought after Ladera Heights. This unit features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout a huge living room and dining area. Tastefully updated kitchen with built-in appliances. Great sunny breakfast area. Spacious bedrooms with closets galore. Washer and dryer hook-ups in unit. Private 2 car garage. Easy to show. Available immediately.