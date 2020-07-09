All apartments in La Verne
4525 Ramona Avenue

Location

4525 Ramona Avenue, La Verne, CA 91750
Foothill Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
A beautiful and spacious one-bedroom condo for lease in a private gated complex! Nice size kitchen and dining area with a large living room, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. This recently painted and updated condo is an upstairs, corner unit conveniently located near its designated parking spot, as well as the guest parking area. The property is conveniently located close to 210 fwy, shopping, entertainment, and schools. The complex offers a large pool and spa, bar-b-que, generous laundry facilities, and well kept, park-like grounds. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Ramona Avenue have any available units?
4525 Ramona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 4525 Ramona Avenue have?
Some of 4525 Ramona Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Ramona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Ramona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Ramona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Ramona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 4525 Ramona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Ramona Avenue offers parking.
Does 4525 Ramona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Ramona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Ramona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4525 Ramona Avenue has a pool.
Does 4525 Ramona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4525 Ramona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Ramona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Ramona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 Ramona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4525 Ramona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

