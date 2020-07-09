4525 Ramona Avenue

Amenities

A beautiful and spacious one-bedroom condo for lease in a private gated complex! Nice size kitchen and dining area with a large living room, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. This recently painted and updated condo is an upstairs, corner unit conveniently located near its designated parking spot, as well as the guest parking area. The property is conveniently located close to 210 fwy, shopping, entertainment, and schools. The complex offers a large pool and spa, bar-b-que, generous laundry facilities, and well kept, park-like grounds. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!