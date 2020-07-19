Beautiful 1 Bd 1 bth Apartment in La Verne - Beautiful 1Bd 1Bth second story apartment in La Verne. The unit is a back house on a two unit lot. The lot is gated, and has a pool. All utilities are paid for.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2715 N. White Ave. have any available units?
2715 N. White Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
Is 2715 N. White Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2715 N. White Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.