All apartments in La Verne
Find more places like 2715 N. White Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Verne, CA
/
2715 N. White Ave.
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:06 AM

2715 N. White Ave.

2715 N White Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Verne
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2715 N White Ave, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 1 Bd 1 bth Apartment in La Verne - Beautiful 1Bd 1Bth second story apartment in La Verne. The unit is a back house on a two unit lot. The lot is gated, and has a pool. All utilities are paid for.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4765836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 N. White Ave. have any available units?
2715 N. White Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
Is 2715 N. White Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2715 N. White Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 N. White Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2715 N. White Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 2715 N. White Ave. offer parking?
No, 2715 N. White Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2715 N. White Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 N. White Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 N. White Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2715 N. White Ave. has a pool.
Does 2715 N. White Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2715 N. White Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 N. White Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 N. White Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 N. White Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 N. White Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750

Similar Pages

La Verne 1 BedroomsLa Verne 2 Bedrooms
La Verne Apartments with PoolsLa Verne Dog Friendly Apartments
La Verne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of La VerneCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine