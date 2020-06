Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range Property Amenities pool

*LEASE*NO PETS* You’ll love this Immaculately maintained single-story end unit in beautiful North La Verne. Conveniently located near schools, shopping centers and within a well-kept complex featuring 2 pools. This 2-bed, 1-bath townhome highlights new paint, new carpet and a new vinyl fence. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Give us a call to schedule a private showing today!