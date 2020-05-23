All apartments in La Selva Beach
Last updated May 23 2020

1187 San Andreas RD

1187 San Andreas Road · (650) 888-9900
Location

1187 San Andreas Road, La Selva Beach, CA 95076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fire pit
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
La Selva Beach, south of the downtown area, near Manrisa and Sunset Beaches. This is a cute cozy second unit on a spacious property. Work from home or easy commute to Santa Cruz area or Watsonville. Perfect for 1 or 2 people. A private rear yard area, One car garage with washer/dryer, one external parking space (limit 2 vehicles) 2 bedroom, family room/Kitchen, and bathroom. The living area and bedrooms have high ceiling which makes the rooms feel more spacious. Breakfast bar counter, gas range, refrigerator, gas wall heater, Stall shower in bathroom. Great quiet location use of fire pit area. See photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1187 San Andreas RD have any available units?
1187 San Andreas RD has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1187 San Andreas RD have?
Some of 1187 San Andreas RD's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1187 San Andreas RD currently offering any rent specials?
1187 San Andreas RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1187 San Andreas RD pet-friendly?
No, 1187 San Andreas RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Selva Beach.
Does 1187 San Andreas RD offer parking?
Yes, 1187 San Andreas RD does offer parking.
Does 1187 San Andreas RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1187 San Andreas RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1187 San Andreas RD have a pool?
No, 1187 San Andreas RD does not have a pool.
Does 1187 San Andreas RD have accessible units?
No, 1187 San Andreas RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1187 San Andreas RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1187 San Andreas RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1187 San Andreas RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1187 San Andreas RD does not have units with air conditioning.
