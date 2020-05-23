1187 San Andreas RD

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fire pit range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

La Selva Beach, south of the downtown area, near Manrisa and Sunset Beaches. This is a cute cozy second unit on a spacious property. Work from home or easy commute to Santa Cruz area or Watsonville. Perfect for 1 or 2 people. A private rear yard area, One car garage with washer/dryer, one external parking space (limit 2 vehicles) 2 bedroom, family room/Kitchen, and bathroom. The living area and bedrooms have high ceiling which makes the rooms feel more spacious. Breakfast bar counter, gas range, refrigerator, gas wall heater, Stall shower in bathroom. Great quiet location use of fire pit area. See photos