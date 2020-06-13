/
/
la selva beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:32 PM
22 Apartments for rent in La Selva Beach, CA📍
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
152 Hillview Way
152 Hillview Way, La Selva Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
800 sqft
Surfers Delight - This Spot is spectacular. A 1 bedroom with a fireplace. Cabin kitchen. Washer dryer in unit. View of La Salva Beach and beyond. Great surfing so brings your surfboard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1187 San Andreas RD
1187 San Andreas Road, La Selva Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
795 sqft
La Selva Beach, south of the downtown area, near Manrisa and Sunset Beaches. This is a cute cozy second unit on a spacious property. Work from home or easy commute to Santa Cruz area or Watsonville. Perfect for 1 or 2 people.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
136 Alta Drive
136 Alta Drive, La Selva Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
450 sqft
136 Alta Drive, Unit B Watsonville, CA 95076 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Duplex located in LaSelva Beach. Such a great neighborhood and a sweet unit in a quiet area.
Results within 5 miles of La Selva Beach
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
718 Encino Dr.
718 Encino Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
Studio
$1,700
800 sqft
Cabin-Style Studio in Aptos! A Nature Lover's Delight! - Cabin-style studio available for rent! This rustic, atmospheric hide-away home has a large woodburning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and lantern light fixtures throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
631 St. Andrews Dr.
631 Saint Andrews Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2236 sqft
3BR/2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
216 Valencia Ave.
216 Valencia Avenue, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2342 sqft
216 Valencia Ave. Available 07/15/20 Coastal Living at its finest, 3+bed/2.5 bath in Seacliff - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! This updated spacious home is just a short walk to the Seacliff State Park stairs/beaches. Three bedrooms + office with 2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
231 Florence Dr Available 06/23/20 3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
114 New Brighton RD
114 New Brighton Road, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2200 sqft
**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
313 Green Valley Rd
313 Green Valley Road, Amesti, CA
Studio
$3,500
313 Green Valley Rd- House - A 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom country home will be available soon. Home has front and back yard space with a detached 2 car garage. Included; - Washer and Dryer hookups - Front yard and a fenced back yard.
Results within 10 miles of La Selva Beach
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2864 Lindsay Lane
2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1239 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1925 46th Ave. #93
1925 46th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
865 sqft
1925 46th Ave. #93 Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom Condo In The Villas Of Capitola! - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! Great single level condo in the Villas of Capitola. Quiet complex offers a community swimming pool, spa and coin-op laundry.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
169 Marie Way
169 Marie Way, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
425 sqft
REDUCED - Remodeled ADU with Separate Entrance in LIve Oak - Fully Furnished 1 bed/1 bath unit with all utilities included. This unit has a well-maintained and shared backyard and is centrally located in Santa Cruz.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
755 14th Ave #201
755 14th Avenue, Twin Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
760 sqft
755 14th Ave #201 Available 08/01/20 Schwann Lagoon 2 bed/1 bath Furnished Condo - Rare quiet and private ground floor end unit facing Schwann Lagoon! This 2 bed/1 bath luxury condo has been completely renovated including hardwood floors throughout
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
143 Marcela Drive
143 Marcella Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Beautiful Watsonville Townhouse - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA end unit townhouse is located in a newer housing development in Watsonville. The house has beautiful wood flooring throughout and has new paint throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1131 Sills Ct. #1
1131 Sills Court, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
935 sqft
1131 Sills Ct.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1209 Andrew Ln
1209 Andrew Lane, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2000 sqft
Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
801 Capitola Ave
801 Capitola Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Updated 2 bed/1 bath in Capitola - This charming Capitola home has been mostly remodeled. You will find gorgeous, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, brand new modern bathroom and 2 decent size bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
832 Hanover St 4
832 Hanover St, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
Seabright Beauty - Property Id: 292621 Apt #4 New kitchen with marble counters, new flooring. mirrored doors on three closets/ bathroom: new acrylic tub and tile, new cabinets, new flooring, Newer kitchen marble counter Very Spacious Apartment.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
458 Cloudview Dr.
458 Cloudview Drive, Watsonville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1314 sqft
Desirable Adult Community - Desirable Adult Community, all occupants must be 55+ years of age to occupy. Updated 2 bedroom plus bonus room/ 2 bath approx. 1,314 sq.ft. home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4325 Nova DR
4325 Nova Drive, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1230 sqft
Property Overview: 4325 Nova Drive, Capitola - 3 bedroom 2 bath house - 7,666 sqft lot - All single level - Clean and manicured - Large detached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space - Brick fireplace in large living room - Large back space
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
184 Franich Dr.
184 Franich Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Charming Townhome at Vista Montana - This Charming 2 Story 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Vista Montana Community in Watsonville has 3/bed and 2.5/baths in a great location next to the Vista Montana Community Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for La Selva Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,500.
Some of the colleges located in the La Selva Beach area include California State University-East Bay, De Anza College, Hartnell College, Mills College, and Mission College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Selva Beach from include San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara.