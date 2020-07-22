Apartment List
204 Apartments for rent in La Riviera, CA with parking

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
$
6 Units Available
La Riviera
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
La Riviera
8839 Salmon Falls Dr #B
8839 Salmon Falls Drive, La Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1014 sqft
8839 Salmon Falls Dr #B Available 09/01/20 Updated 2bd/1.5 ba Town House near CSUS! - This updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house is located in Sacramento near La Riviera Dr. and Watt Ave .

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
La Riviera
9282 Corinthian Circle
9282 Corinthian Cir, La Riviera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1115 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with new paint and carpet throughout! Corner lot in wonderful Rosemont neighborhood near La Riviera. Very clean! Walking distance to light rail station. 2 car garage. Separate and spacious dining room.
Results within 1 mile of La Riviera
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
10 Units Available
South Rosemont
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
1 Unit Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of La Riviera
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
9 Units Available
South Rosemont
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
42 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Encina
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
Arden Gardens
Veranda at the Park
2264 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
860 sqft
Veranda at the Park offers newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, two-tone paint, plank flooring, ceiling fans, central heat & air, large closets, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
3 Units Available
Arcade Village
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
922 sqft
Welcome home to Amber Grove Apartments in Sacramento, CA!\n\nNestled in the heart of Sacramento, Amber Grove Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
College-Glen
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Apartments in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
1 Unit Available
Mira Loma
Arbor Walk Apartments
3910 Auburn Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Watt Avenue and I-80, this complex offers plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings and new stainless steel appliances. The lighting is contemporary, and most units have been recently updated.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
2 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
953 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
Point West
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1153 sqft
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
745 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,476
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,385
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmichael Colony
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Old North Sacramento
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,223
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in La Riviera, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Riviera apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

