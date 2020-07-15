125 Apartments for rent in La Riviera, CA with garages

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
La Riviera
9282 Corinthian Circle
9282 Corinthian Cir, La Riviera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1115 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with new paint and carpet throughout! Corner lot in wonderful Rosemont neighborhood near La Riviera. Very clean! Walking distance to light rail station. 2 car garage. Separate and spacious dining room.
Results within 1 mile of La Riviera
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
South Rosemont
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,496
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Rosemont
3680 Southport Drive
3680 S Port Dr, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Available! - Garage and small backyard Located in the heart of Midtown close to shops, restaurants and parks! No pets allowed. Renter's insurance required. No Smoking please. Screening Guidelines: 1.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9041 Montoya Street #3
9041 Montoya Street, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Affordable 2bd/1ba Fourplex with Garage near Watt & Folsom Blvd - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fourplex unit is located near Folsom Blvd & Watt Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of La Riviera
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Old North Sacramento
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,254
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Tahoe Park
5717 8th Ave
5717 8th Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1203 sqft
5717 8th Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Mins from Hwy 50/ 5 minutes Drive to UC Davis / Tahoe Park 3BD/ 1BA/ 1,203 sq.ft - * 3BD / 1BA / 1,203 sqft * One (1) Car Garage * Hardwood & Tile Floors.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Del Paso Manor
3910 El Camino Ave
3910 El Camino Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
2515 51st St
2515 51st Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1216 sqft
Nice Home in East Sacramento - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, wood floors, newly remodeled kitchen. Owner provides lawn service.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Marconi South
2833 Sweet Way
2833 Sweet Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1026 sqft
2833 Sweet Way Available 08/21/20 Wonderful Arden Area 2bd/1ba Duplex with Bonus Room & Garage - This Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Arden area of Sacramento near Fulton Avenue & El Camino Avenue.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcade Village
3408 Kevin Court
3408 Kevin Court, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1749 sqft
3408 Kevin Court Available 08/24/20 Wonderful 3bd/2ba Home near Whitney & Watt Avenue - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located near Whitney & Watt Avenue in Sacramento.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
858 55th St
858 55th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1047 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Single Family House in Sacramento.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
4701 V Street
4701 V Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1008 sqft
East Sacramento home with easy access to UCD Medical Center. Home has newer HVAC system, 1 car garage and laundry hook ups.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10885 Paiute Way
10885 Paiute Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
975 sqft
2 Bdrm, 1 bath duplex near Hwy 50 & Zinfandel - Close to Hwy 50 & Zinfandel - This spacious duplex features approximately 975sqft, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10900 Arrington Drive
10900 Arrington Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2049 sqft
The Cottages Collection, Capitol Village - This newer year home is at the Cottages Collection, Capitol Village. The Cottages Collection is a Suburban Community featuring new single-family homes in Rancho Cordova.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Arden Oaks
3810 Random Ln
3810 Random Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5288 sqft
Grand Ranch Style Home in Prestigious Arden Oaks! Freshly updated with new carpet & paint. Hardwood floors, Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with granite counter & center island. Multi-generational open floor plan with separate living spaces.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmichael Colony
5627 Ranchero Way - 1
5627 Ranchero Way, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Partially remodeled one story duplex on quiet street in Carmichael 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with bright new kitchen, featuring all stainless appliances. Dining area with front patio for easy barbecuing or dining outdoors.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Manor
4748 67th St
4748 67th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1160 sqft
Lovely, Large 2 Bedroom Townhome Available NOW in Private Community This 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhome is located in the Colonial Village North part of Sacramento, just off 65th Street Expressway and 21st Avenue.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10612 Biscay Way
10612 Biscay Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled house - Property Id: 299229 Beautiful property in a quiet family neighborhood. Near to freeway, schools, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen with pantry and gas stove.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Marconi North
3001 Marconi Avenue
3001 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1415 sqft
Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room. Separate Laundry Room, Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet and Vinyl flooring.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
4840 Robertson Avenue
4840 Robertson Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1807 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Florin
7307 AVE HASKELL
7307 Dave Street, Florin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
This gorgeous top floor unit offers a bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings with skylight and a large balcony. The double French doors lead you to the spacious bedroom.

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way
10710 Basie Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2091 sqft
***************** AVAILABLE ******************* *************** AVAILABLE July 1st, 2020 ********* ***** 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2 Story and 2 car garage attached, A combination of Living room & Formal Dining room, separate family room with
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in La Riviera, CA

La Riviera apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

