2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Riviera, CA
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of La Riviera
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
777 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
14 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
South Rosemont
10 Units Available
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.
South Rosemont
1 Unit Available
3680 Southport Drive
3680 S Port Dr, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Available! - Garage and small backyard Located in the heart of Midtown close to shops, restaurants and parks! No pets allowed. Renter's insurance required. No Smoking please. Screening Guidelines: 1.
Arden Park Vista
1 Unit Available
671 El Encino Way
671 El Encino Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1554 sqft
671 El Encino Way - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with Den or Office Space. Rustic Style home. Located near the American River, Watt Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd. This home requires a one-year lease.
Mariemont - Gordon Heights
1 Unit Available
4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard
4389 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Gigantic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom cottage style patio home which has been updated with newer plush modern flooring, all appliances included, faux wood blinds and warm designer paint.
Results within 5 miles of La Riviera
South Rosemont
6 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
996 sqft
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Woodside
9 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Arcade Village
4 Units Available
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
922 sqft
Welcome home to Amber Grove Apartments in Sacramento, CA!\n\nNestled in the heart of Sacramento, Amber Grove Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Northrup
2 Units Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
924 sqft
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Encina
20 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
14 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Point West
10 Units Available
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
816 sqft
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Open Concept 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom - The Huntington Apartment Homes are Currently Under Renovation. No Car? Well have no fear.
7 Units Available
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Close to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a fitness center and a business center. Covered parking provided. Homes include vaulted ceilings and large living spaces.
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Woodside
7 Units Available
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
South Rosemont
8 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
890 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
