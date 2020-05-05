All apartments in La Palma
7811 Norann Circle

7811 Norann Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Norann Circle, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Tastefully remodeled single family house in sought after city of La Palma, 4 bedrooms/2 baths, Newer kitchen, Newer bathrooms, Laminated wood flooring, Bright and airy, High-rated schools of Walker Middle school and John F. Kennedy High ( need to test into Oxford Academy), nice sized back yard to relax and entertaining. Convenient location, Close to all, Easy to show, Please call for an appointment, All interested parties please sign property Entry Advisory and Declaration before entering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 Norann Circle have any available units?
7811 Norann Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
Is 7811 Norann Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7811 Norann Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 Norann Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7811 Norann Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Palma.
Does 7811 Norann Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7811 Norann Circle offers parking.
Does 7811 Norann Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7811 Norann Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 Norann Circle have a pool?
No, 7811 Norann Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7811 Norann Circle have accessible units?
No, 7811 Norann Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 Norann Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7811 Norann Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7811 Norann Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7811 Norann Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

