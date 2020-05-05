7811 Norann Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Tastefully remodeled single family house in sought after city of La Palma, 4 bedrooms/2 baths, Newer kitchen, Newer bathrooms, Laminated wood flooring, Bright and airy, High-rated schools of Walker Middle school and John F. Kennedy High ( need to test into Oxford Academy), nice sized back yard to relax and entertaining. Convenient location, Close to all, Easy to show, Please call for an appointment, All interested parties please sign property Entry Advisory and Declaration before entering.