4941 Malaga Dr.

4 bedroom house available NOW!! - Beautiful 4 BR/2.5 BA family home in desirable La Palma. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Brand new carpet and fresh paint! Quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to John F. Kennedy High School, Walker Jr. High School, and 3 Elementary Schools. Non-smoking only. Lawn maintenance service included (paid by Owner). Lawn sprinkler system installed (automatic in front yard, manual in backyard). Small dogs accepted with Pet Deposit, and $25 additional rent per month.



