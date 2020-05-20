All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Location

4956 Revlon Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Exclusive and Tranquil Neighborhood of La Canada Flintridge. Main House for lease w/ owner occupying the detached ADU (Accesory Dwelling Unit). Completely REMODELED interior has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 upgraded bathrooms. One of the bedroom has a attached den that can be used as an private office or a hobby room. Close walking distance to Paradise Canyon Elementary and other award winning schools in La Canada School District. Easy access to the 210 freeway, JPL, retails, shopping & nearby trails in the Angeles Crest Mountains. Must see to appreciate this hidden gem. **PLEASE Text Listing Agent Chris (714-864-6825) w/ additional questions and procedure to schedule a private showing.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4956 Revlon Drive have any available units?
4956 Revlon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
Is 4956 Revlon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4956 Revlon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 Revlon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4956 Revlon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 4956 Revlon Drive offer parking?
No, 4956 Revlon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4956 Revlon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4956 Revlon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 Revlon Drive have a pool?
No, 4956 Revlon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4956 Revlon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4956 Revlon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 Revlon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4956 Revlon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4956 Revlon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4956 Revlon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

