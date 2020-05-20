4956 Revlon Drive

Amenities

Exclusive and Tranquil Neighborhood of La Canada Flintridge. Main House for lease w/ owner occupying the detached ADU (Accesory Dwelling Unit). Completely REMODELED interior has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 upgraded bathrooms. One of the bedroom has a attached den that can be used as an private office or a hobby room. Close walking distance to Paradise Canyon Elementary and other award winning schools in La Canada School District. Easy access to the 210 freeway, JPL, retails, shopping & nearby trails in the Angeles Crest Mountains. Must see to appreciate this hidden gem. **PLEASE Text Listing Agent Chris (714-864-6825) w/ additional questions and procedure to schedule a private showing.***