Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
4441 Oakwood Avenue
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

4441 Oakwood Avenue

4441 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4441 Oakwood Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a quiet neighborhood just below Foothill Blvd, this charming, comfortable 3-bed, 2-bath single-story home is a fabulous place to enjoy La Canada living. Freshly painted inside and out. Home features large living room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms with updated windows and curtains, fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, and renovated bathrooms. The large front lawn and the long porch is welcoming while the enclosed backyard and patio provide a great place for entertaining family and guests. The detached 2-car garage behind the house offers privacy, and the long driveway creates plenty of parking for guests. Award winning La Canada schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Oakwood Avenue have any available units?
4441 Oakwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 4441 Oakwood Avenue have?
Some of 4441 Oakwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Oakwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Oakwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Oakwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4441 Oakwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 4441 Oakwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4441 Oakwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4441 Oakwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 Oakwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Oakwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4441 Oakwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4441 Oakwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4441 Oakwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Oakwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 Oakwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4441 Oakwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4441 Oakwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
