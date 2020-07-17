All apartments in Kern County
413 Stable Avenue - B
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:07 PM

413 Stable Avenue - B

413 Stable Avenue · (661) 319-6119
Location

413 Stable Avenue, Kern County, CA 93307
Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

***Room for Rent***

Location:
This room is located in greenfield just a 10 minute from the heart of Bakersfield. Located at 413 Stable Ave, Bakersfield Ca 93307.

Room Rent: 480.00
Deposit: 400.00

Characteristics:

• Room for rent with new carpet.
• Reach in closet
• Room has a shared bathroom.
• Home Features AC/Heat
• Fully functional kitchen with gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator to be shared w/ other tenants.
• New paint throughout room and home.
• Laundry room access in garage.
• Large common grass area.
• Utilities included are: PG&E, water, and trash.

Surroundings:
• Hwy 99 about 2 minutes away.
• Mckee Middle School
• Horizon Elementary School
• Golden Valley High School

Qualifications:
• Must make three times the monthly rent.
• Credit and criminal history will be verified.
• No prior evictions.

**NO PETS ALLOWED POLICY
**NO SMOKING POLICY

Contact information:
• Property Manager: Gisela
• Hours: Monday-Saturday from 10:00 am-5:00 pm
• Phone Number: (661)319-6119 **WILL NOT RESPOND TO TEXT**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

