413 Stable Avenue - B

***Room for Rent***



Location:

This room is located in greenfield just a 10 minute from the heart of Bakersfield. Located at 413 Stable Ave, Bakersfield Ca 93307.



Room Rent: 480.00

Deposit: 400.00



Characteristics:



• Room for rent with new carpet.

• Reach in closet

• Room has a shared bathroom.

• Home Features AC/Heat

• Fully functional kitchen with gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator to be shared w/ other tenants.

• New paint throughout room and home.

• Laundry room access in garage.

• Large common grass area.

• Utilities included are: PG&E, water, and trash.



Surroundings:

• Hwy 99 about 2 minutes away.

• Mckee Middle School

• Horizon Elementary School

• Golden Valley High School



Qualifications:

• Must make three times the monthly rent.

• Credit and criminal history will be verified.

• No prior evictions.



**NO PETS ALLOWED POLICY

**NO SMOKING POLICY



Contact information:

• Property Manager: Gisela

• Hours: Monday-Saturday from 10:00 am-5:00 pm

• Phone Number: (661)319-6119 **WILL NOT RESPOND TO TEXT**