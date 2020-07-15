/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
11 Studio Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,610
629 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
7372 Mission Boulevard - 102
7372 Mission Blvd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$2,495
1000 sqft
New construction with modern look building in growing community. (1) Units available for lease #102. Rent is $2,495/month per unit plus $100/month for CAM maintenance. Each unit is 1,000 square feet and comes with assigned parking for staff.
Results within 5 miles of Jurupa Valley
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
5 Units Available
Arlanza
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
6 Units Available
Cooley Ranch
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,187
328 sqft
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,399
520 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
12 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,507
521 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Results within 10 miles of Jurupa Valley
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
13 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,556
550 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
3 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,480
425 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
716 N Vallejo Way
716 North Vallejo Way, Upland, CA
Studio
$1,000
250 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Affordable Upland Studio - Property Id: 33145 This cute and affordable Upland studio is available for rent. There is a small 3/4 bath and walk-in closet, as well as the main studio space.
Similar Pages
Jurupa Valley 1 BedroomsJurupa Valley 2 BedroomsJurupa Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJurupa Valley 3 BedroomsJurupa Valley Apartments with Balcony
Jurupa Valley Apartments with GarageJurupa Valley Apartments with GymJurupa Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJurupa Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsJurupa Valley Apartments with Parking