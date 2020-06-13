All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 10231 Buena Vista Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson, CA
/
10231 Buena Vista Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

10231 Buena Vista Dr

10231 Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10231 Buena Vista Drive, Jackson, CA 95642

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 06/15/20 Exceptional Jackson Home with Home Office + SOLAR - Property Id: 64094

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath and 1 half bath home with a large HOME OFFICE (with outside entrance)! There is a total of 1729 sq. feet that has been beautifully remodeled with a fantastic covered porch that can be enclosed in the winter, all set up with a bar and lights. The front and backyard are beautifully landscaped and include a garden area. The Granite Counter Tops, newer cabinets, all laminate flooring, skylights, pellet stove, whole house fan, central heat and air, on demand hot water heater and SOLAR....making the electricity bills extremely LOW or free (depending on usage). It's close to schools and downtown Jackson for easy shopping. Two backyard storage sheds, fenced back yard. Pets allowed upon approval and with additional pet deposit. NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND. PLEASE APPLY THRU TURBOTENANT.COM ON THIS LINK
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64094
Property Id 64094

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10231 Buena Vista Dr have any available units?
10231 Buena Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, CA.
What amenities does 10231 Buena Vista Dr have?
Some of 10231 Buena Vista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10231 Buena Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10231 Buena Vista Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10231 Buena Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10231 Buena Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10231 Buena Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 10231 Buena Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10231 Buena Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10231 Buena Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10231 Buena Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 10231 Buena Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10231 Buena Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 10231 Buena Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10231 Buena Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10231 Buena Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10231 Buena Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10231 Buena Vista Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA
Manteca, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAGranite Bay, CASonora, CALodi, CANorth Highlands, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University