10231 Buena Vista Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Available 06/15/20 Exceptional Jackson Home with Home Office + SOLAR - Property Id: 64094



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath and 1 half bath home with a large HOME OFFICE (with outside entrance)! There is a total of 1729 sq. feet that has been beautifully remodeled with a fantastic covered porch that can be enclosed in the winter, all set up with a bar and lights. The front and backyard are beautifully landscaped and include a garden area. The Granite Counter Tops, newer cabinets, all laminate flooring, skylights, pellet stove, whole house fan, central heat and air, on demand hot water heater and SOLAR....making the electricity bills extremely LOW or free (depending on usage). It's close to schools and downtown Jackson for easy shopping. Two backyard storage sheds, fenced back yard. Pets allowed upon approval and with additional pet deposit. NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND. PLEASE APPLY THRU TURBOTENANT.COM ON THIS LINK

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64094

Property Id 64094



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5815105)