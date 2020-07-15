Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Isla Vista, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Isla Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6779 Del Playa Drive
6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
7 Bedrooms
$15,400
2776 sqft
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease.
Results within 1 mile of Isla Vista
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
50 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,540
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
15 Units Available
Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1087 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
15 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,680
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1255 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Results within 5 miles of Isla Vista

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
El Encanto Heights
10 Calaveras Ave
10 Calaveras Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
10 Calaveras Ave - 1 Available 08/01/20 HACIENDA STYLE 2/1 CUTE COTTAGE WITH GREAT OUTDOOR LIVING EXPERIENCE! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED- A MUST SEE! - The Cottage is within a small driving distance of The Camino Real Marketplace, offering great dining

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B
5059 Rhoads Avenue, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1260 sqft
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B Available 08/10/20 2BR/1.5BA Two Story townhome in Walnut Park Association. - Two story townhouse features large master bedroom, wood floors in the downstairs area , spacious living room with fireplace & separate dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7920 Whimbrel Lane
7920 Whimbrel Ln, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
7920 Whimbrel Lane Available 07/21/20 Spectacular Goleta Townhome - SPECTACULAR Townhome (LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT) This beautiful and luxurious hideaway bunglaow is newly constructed - completed Summer 2015! It is steps away from Sandpiper Golf Course.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
286 Winchester Canyon Road
286 Winchester Canyon Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Private studio for rent in Goleta near Haskell's Beach, one large room with bathroom and kitchenette, with 2 large closets built out for clothes, shoe shelves and storage with mirrored doors, bathroom with glass shower, private patio area with
Results within 10 miles of Isla Vista

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
San Roque Parks
727 San Roque Rd
727 San Roque Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1600 sqft
Home is located on San Roque Road and is in the desirable Peabody school district. Three bedroom, two bath house set on a beautifully landscaped 3/4 acre lot. The home is set back from the street with a park like setting in the backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hope
4098 La Barbara Drive
4098 La Barbara Dr, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Remodeled Duplex - Beautifully remodeled two bedroom, two bath duplex shows attention to details. Spacious living room with wood flooring and new plantation shudders thru out allowing for lots of sun light.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
1222 Gillespie Way
1222 Gillespie Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unfurnished adorable 2 bed/1 bath bungalow on the Westside, blocks from services and restaurants, minutes from downtown, yet still quiet and tranquil. Recently updated with wood floors in LR and it has ample parking off street.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North State
3749 Greggory Way
3749 Greggory Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
((Available April 1 - Oct 31, 2020))Step through the entry of this well-designed and inviting 3 bedroom/two bath townhome into an impressive living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and high windows, solar tube lighting, and a raised hearth

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3659 sqft
SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Beach
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Riviera
601 E. Micheltorena unit 88
601 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
601 E. Micheltorena unit 88 Available 08/15/20 Rare Bella Riviera! Where the Upper East meets the lower Riviera...

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Laguna
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920’s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
3734 Venetia
3734 Venitia Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Hidden Valley 2 bedroom in quiet duplex. Open living room with lots of light and windows, fireplace, hardwood laminate floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Isla Vista, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Isla Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

