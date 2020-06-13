/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Isla Vista, CA
Last updated June 12
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6567 Del Playa
6567 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
6567 Del Playa Available 07/09/20 Massive 14 person House Available on the Ocean - Come experience the enjoyment of a private oceanside home, ideally-situated on Del Playa. This house has an amazing, open floor plan with panoramic ocean views.
Last updated June 12
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6536 Del Playa
6536 Del Playa Dr, Isla Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6536 Del Playa Available 07/02/20 Spacious Del Playa Duplex, $914 Per person - Private and spacious with a secluded hot tub, large living room, kitchen, dining area, and a washer and dryer in unit, this unit can comfortably fit about 14 people.
Last updated June 12
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6647 Del Playa
6647 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6647 Del Playa Available 07/01/20 AMAZING OCEANSIDE HOME AVAILABLE - This completely renovated, 6 bedroom 4 bathroom house is centrally located in the heart of Isla Vista, overlooking the breathtaking ocean views! The spacious bedrooms and bathrooms
Last updated June 12
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6535 El Nido
6535 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
6535 El Nido Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Duplex - Seize this rare opportunity to live with the comforts of oceanside living in an ideal location on Del Playa.
Results within 1 mile of Isla Vista
Verified
Last updated June 13
30 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
Results within 5 miles of Isla Vista
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5190 Vista Bahia
5190 Vista Bahia, Santa Barbara County, CA
Just in time for summer to relax by your own private pool! Four bedroom two bath single family home! - Updated four bedroom two bath home features plank flooring with carpeted bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, two car garage offers laundry & soft
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5233 Calle Cristobal
5233 Calle Cristobal, Santa Barbara County, CA
Updated 4br/2ba ranch style home located in a great neighborhood with two car garage.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
48 Rip Curl Place
48 Rip Curl Pl, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
48 Rip Curl Place Available 06/24/20 * Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom NEW condo with A/C * - This home is brand new and you would be the first people to call it home.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5854 Hidden Lane
5854 Hidden Lane, Goleta, CA
Serene and Private Mountain View Home - Sophisticated 4 bdrm 3 bath home situated on a beautifully landscaped .5 acre of land and within the highly sought after Mountain View School District.
Last updated June 12
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
1054 Diamond Crest Ct
1054 Diamond Crest Court, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
3290 sqft
Beautiful spacious custom remodeled 3290 sq.ft. home in a gated community with an open floor plan and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Diamond Crest walking distance to the beach.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1274 Camino Meleno
1274 Camino Meleno, Santa Barbara County, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1274 Camino Meleno in Santa Barbara County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
933 Via Tranquila
933 Via Tranquilo, Santa Barbara County, CA
Quarantine in Elegance. Enjoy the Safety of Hope Ranch & its Private Beach access while living in this Charming Spanish Architectural Mini-Estate. A Perfect Get Away for a Family wanting a beautiful place to safely enjoy Santa Barbara.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5485 Tree Farm Ln
5485 Tree Farm Ln, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Spanish style 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tree Farm development. Chef's kitchen, customized foyer, great room, walk-in pantry, island, outdoor ''California Room'' with outdoor fireplace, dining area, entertaining patio, and fenced yard.
Last updated April 10
Los Carneros Park
1 Unit Available
6215 Covington Way
6215 Covington Way, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1280 sqft
Very Nice Single Story Goleta North Home. Lake Los Carneros Area. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer. Good backyard. 2 car garage. Laundry area. Available 4/1/20. Showings by appointment start 4/1. Text Listing Agent.
Results within 10 miles of Isla Vista
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3732 Coral St.
3732 Coral Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
San Roque charmer in a great location - Very nice and tastefully updated 3 bedroom two bath home with a large living room in San Roque at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
999 Winther Way
999 Winther Way, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1581 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house with beautiful patio area PET FRIENDLY Hope School District - Available now! 999 Winther Way $3800 rent + $4000 security deposit PET FRIENDLY! AIR CONDITIONING! The spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located just off of
Last updated June 12
Laguna
1 Unit Available
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.
Last updated June 12
West Mesa
1 Unit Available
2424 Murrell Rd.
2424 Murrell Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1032 sqft
Great Mesa Location Available Mid-June - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in desirable Mesa location! Front yard is enclosed with a white picket fence with great curb appeal.
Last updated June 12
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
1347 Sage Hill
1347 Sage Hill Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1500 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3bd/2bth Mesa Home - Recently renovated Mesa home located on a quiet street. This 3bd/2bth house has hardwood floors, a nice open floor plan and renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances.
Last updated June 12
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
301 Salida del Sol
301 Salida Del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1590 sqft
301 Salida del Sol Available 06/16/20 Elegant French Country on the Mesa - This beautifully remodeled Mesa home enjoys bright and spacious living areas which open out onto an expansive patio and back yard.
Last updated June 12
West Mesa
1 Unit Available
303 Mesa Ln
303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1255 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash.
Last updated June 12
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
1226 Portesuello Ave
1226 Portesuello Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1815 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED & AVAILABLE JULY - OCTOBER 2020! - Looking for a Summer getaway? We've got you covered! Welcome to our ''Summer Escape'', a super cool and relaxing retreat in the Bel Air Knolls neighborhood of Beautiful Santa Barbara! With a simple
Last updated June 12
Mission Canyon
1 Unit Available
1405 Tunnel Rd
1405 Tunnel Road, Mission Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1805 sqft
REFRESH & RENEW IN SANTA BARBARA'S MISSION CANYON! FULLY FURNISHED - AVAILABLE 9/2/2020.
Last updated June 12
Mission Canyon
1 Unit Available
755 Mission Canyon Rd
755 Mission Canyon Road, Mission Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2392 sqft
Charming, furnished short term rentalExceptional decor and ambiance indoor and out.Three bedrooms, master on first floor, large family room, dining room with fireplace.Two sided fireplace in living room/kitchen.Fully equipped with luxury choices.