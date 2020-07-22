Apartment List
/
CA
/
isla vista
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

12 Luxury Apartments for rent in Isla Vista, CA

Luxury apartments in Isla Vista offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness cen... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6779 Del Playa Drive
6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
7 Bedrooms
$15,400
2776 sqft
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6633 Del Playa
6633 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
$18,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in this centrally-located home overlooking the Channel Islands and breathtaking ocean views. This unit offers space for 15 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5179882)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6631 Del Playa
6631 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
$18,500
2718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Massive Ocean Front House Available - Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in this custom built, home which boasts breathtaking ocean views. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters with tons of storage space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6567 Del Playa
6567 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Massive 15+ Person House Available - Come experience the enjoyment of a private, contemporary oceanside home, ideally-situated on the 65 block of Del Playa. This house has an amazing, open floor plan with panoramic ocean views.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6647 Del Playa
6647 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6 Bedrooms
$13,800
2166 sqft
** House is leased, looking for 3 females to fill a triple room for $820 each** - This completely renovated, 6 bedroom 4 bathroom house is centrally located in the heart of Isla Vista, overlooking the breathtaking ocean views! The spacious bedrooms

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6535 El Nido
6535 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Duplex - Seize this rare opportunity to live with the comforts of oceanside living in an ideal location on Del Playa.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6533 El Nido
6533 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Duplex For Lease - Come enjoy oceanside living with easy access to campus and an ideal location in IV.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6649 Del Playa
6649 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$13,000
- 6649 Del Playa is beautiful Oceanside home unit well located on DP with a large ocean front patio. The home is 6 bed/3.5 bath and has new appliances, new laundry, and free parking. Suitable for 12 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4602740)
Results within 10 miles of Isla Vista

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1445 Estrella Drive
1445 Estrella Drive, Santa Barbara County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
4200 sqft
1445 Estrella Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Hope Ranch Home - Available August - Main House • 4 Bedrooms • 3.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3002 Sea Cliff
3002 Sea Cliff, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
3400 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. AVAILABLE MONTHS OF OCTOBER AND DECEMBER 2020: Available for 30+ nights.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Mission Canyon
755 Mission Canyon Rd
755 Mission Canyon Road, Mission Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2392 sqft
Charming, furnished short term rentalExceptional decor and ambiance indoor and out.Three bedrooms, master on first floor, large family room, dining room with fireplace.Two sided fireplace in living room/kitchen.Fully equipped with luxury choices.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3659 sqft
SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.
What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Isla Vista, CA

Luxury apartments in Isla Vista offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Isla Vista can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Isla Vista will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

Similar Pages

Isla Vista 3 Bedroom ApartmentsIsla Vista Apartments with BalconiesIsla Vista Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Isla Vista Apartments with ParkingIsla Vista Apartments with Washer-DryersIsla Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Isla Vista Luxury ApartmentsIsla Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CAGoleta, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CASanta Barbara, CALompoc, CAChannel Islands Beach, CA
Carpinteria, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAMontecito, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Santa BarbaraAllan Hancock College
Ventura College
Oxnard College