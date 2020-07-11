/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:57 AM
48 Luxury Apartments for rent in Indian Wells, CA
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
45590 Appian Way
45590 Appian Way, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3217 sqft
Beautiful designer furnished Ministrelli semi-custom home with spectacular triple fairway and south mountain views has 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths includes spacious guest casita.
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
75635 Painted Desert Drive
75635 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3116 sqft
The owners sparred no expense on this beautiful MID Century Indian Wells remodel. Three luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, bar, dining, and family room all compliment open floor plan living. Gourmet kitchen went thru a full remodel also.
1 of 63
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
77114 Iroquois Drive
77114 Iroquois Drive, Indian Wells, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3242 sqft
Desert living at it's absolute best...Situated behind the highly desirable guard gated development of Indian Wells Country Club awaits spectacular views of the Santa Rosa mountains that can be enjoyed from the entire property.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Wells
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
76955 Avenida Fernando
76955 Avenida Fernando, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
2586 sqft
Rates may vary. Los Estados just a short walk to La Quinta Resort & Club. Beautiful 2586 sf. three bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with fairway and mountain views. King Size beds in all three bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
50105 Calle Rosarita
50105 Calle Rosarita, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,080
1922 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Three Bedroom with Casita located on the La Quinta Resort's 10th Tee of the Mountain Course. Gorgeous Southwestern Mountain Views on an elevated lot. Charming, Inviting Courtyard paved with Quartzite.
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
475 Tomahawk Drive
475 Tomahawk Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3082 sqft
Available for the 2020-2021 season. Lucky tenant can apply for club or full golf club membership. One of a kind contemporary south facing Ocotillo 1 perfect for entertaining.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
77263 Calle Mazatlan
77263 Calle Mazatlan, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2286 sqft
Rates may vary. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: two queen beds, 3rd bedroom: Queen. You'll fall in love with this beautifully remodeled turnkey Seville plan (2,286 sq ft.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
76994 Calle Mazatlan
76994 Calle Mazatlan, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1931 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 76994 Calle Mazatlan in La Quinta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
48185 Via Solana
48185 Via Solana, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2235 sqft
Leased Jan - March 2020. This gorgeous Rancho La Quinta Country Club home has been completely renovated. Be the first to swim in the sparkling new pool and spa. Incredible fairway and mountain views will take your breath away.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
761 Dove Run Circle
761 Dove Run Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2742 sqft
The lucky tenant can upgrade the owners club membership to golf and have full golf privileges for the term of the lease. Decorator high end property with private pool & spa privately located in the large courtyard with south sun.
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
47745 Via Montigo
47745 Via Montigo, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3023 sqft
Furnished Lake La Quinta Estate with private boat dock and outstanding lake and mountain views. Oversized end unit, premium home-site with beautiful 12x40 salt water pool and spa, fire pits, outdoor BBQ, Palos Verdes stone accents.
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
77211 CALLE SONORA
77211 Calle Sonora, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1700 sqft
La Casa Rosa is a remodeled, gorgeous and impeccably furnished desert oasis, complemented with incredible mountainous backdrop views.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Wells
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
79934 Mission Drive
79934 Mission Drive East, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2635 sqft
Views, views, views. Be the first to lease this recently purchased and highly upgraded Encanto I that features panoramic lake, fairway and mountain views across the Jerry Pate Course.
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Desert River Estates
49131 Hohokam River Street
49131 Hohokam River Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,200
3468 sqft
ID134 - Casa Coachella. Upon arriving to the front door, you are welcomed by a gas fire pit which is one of the amazing additions that this home offers. You will love the open floor plan as it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
78758 Via Carmel
78758 Via Carmel, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,750
2648 sqft
Now available for all of 2021. 90 day minimum preferred. Rancho La Quinta Country Club - 5 Star Vacation Rental!! Spectacular elevated breathtaking North West golf course & mountain views.
1 of 89
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
49339 Constitution Drive
49339 Constitution Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4588 sqft
This amazing home located behind the gates of Madison Estates has nearly 4,600 square feet of open living space and sits on over a half acre lot.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Mirage
71479 San Gorgonio Rd.
71479 San Gorgonio Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2417 sqft
Rancho Mirage Vacation Home - Luxurious Modern Desert Oasis DREAM GETAWAY! - Book your dream desert getaway today! Available short or long term. Fully equipped to accommodate 12 guests. Gorgeous modern open floor plan.
1 of 69
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
80800 Vista Bonita Trail
80800 Vista Bonita Trail, La Quinta, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
9200 sqft
Amazing estate on nearly two acres at La Quinta Polo Estates! Six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, including guest house. Approx. 9,200 sq. ft. on 1.99 acres. Featuring gated entry to towering portico and elegant formal entry hall.
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Country Club
51533 Via Sorrento
51533 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2975 sqft
Panoramic West mountain views across greenbelts and two fairways with awesome sunsets. This exceptional Belize is offered furnished with designer furnishings and shows like a model home.
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
PGA West
55171 Inverness Way
55171 Inverness, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3031 sqft
PGA West trophy property this Legend 40 sits directly in line with the flag of Alcatraz!. 3 bed / 3.5 bath 3,031 sq. ft. popular, well built floor plan has been beautifully customized and is offered furnished per inventory.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
75651 Mclachlin Circle
75651 Mclachlin Circle, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4104 sqft
Welcome to your vacation retreat! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home located in the Avondale community has over 4,000 sq.ft. of living space, a beautiful private pool & spa, and vast kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
72791 Willow Street
72791 Willow Street, Palm Desert, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4800 sqft
Escape and entertain in this home's resort-inspired backyard. For families with kids, the tanning shelf serves as their children's pool. A custom-made quartz bar with seating makes it a breeze to enjoy your favorite drinks or food while in the pool.
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
72751 Tamarisk Street
72751 Tamarisk St, Palm Desert, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
4700 sqft
Experience your best desert vacations within this newly constructed vacation home in Palm Desert. Five ensuite bedrooms and 5.5 baths are featured in a grand single-level floor plan.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Country Club
51413 Via Sorrento
51413 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2975 sqft
Leased Jan thru Mar 2020. Gorgeous southwest mountain views. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita.
Similar Pages
Indian Wells 1 BedroomsIndian Wells 2 BedroomsIndian Wells 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Wells 3 BedroomsIndian Wells Apartments with Balcony
Indian Wells Apartments with GarageIndian Wells Apartments with ParkingIndian Wells Apartments with PoolIndian Wells Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Moreno Valley, CATemecula, CAPalm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
French Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA