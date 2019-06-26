All apartments in Huntington Park
Find more places like 6316 Albany St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Park, CA
/
6316 Albany St
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

6316 Albany St

6316 Albany Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6316 Albany Street, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Huntington Park a city in the Gateway Cities district of southeastern Los Angeles County, California. The city that rapidly expanding industries to the southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The stretch of Pacific Boulevard in downtown Huntington Park is a major commercial district which serving residents, as well as those of neighboring cities such as Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, and Downey. As with most of the other cities along the corridor stretching along the Los Angeles River to the south and southeast of downtown Los Angeles and Huntington Park is exclusive city to live. Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 2BR+1Bath apartments will be your home and your sanctuary.
* Cozy courtyar
* Living Room
* Dining Area
* Bedrooms
* Granite Kitchen and Bathroom Countertops
* Granite Bathroom Surround
* Vertical Blinds
* Ceiling Fan
* Cabinets
* Ceramic Tiled Floors
* Stove
* Garbage Disposer
* Laundry on Site
* Assigned Parking
* Gated Community
* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers

Call/Text for more information to Oscar at 323.771.7705 or Email: claraapts@calvogroup.com.

Apply through www.calvogroup.com
Email to application@calvogroup.com your copies of DL, SS, proof of income for past 3 month. Cash income will be considered as income.

(RLNE3731143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Albany St have any available units?
6316 Albany St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Park, CA.
What amenities does 6316 Albany St have?
Some of 6316 Albany St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 Albany St currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Albany St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Albany St pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Albany St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Park.
Does 6316 Albany St offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Albany St offers parking.
Does 6316 Albany St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6316 Albany St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Albany St have a pool?
No, 6316 Albany St does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Albany St have accessible units?
No, 6316 Albany St does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Albany St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6316 Albany St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6316 Albany St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6316 Albany St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACudahy, CAFlorence-Graham, CAEast Los Angeles, CADowney, CAMonterey Park, CACompton, CA
Paramount, CAWestmont, CABellflower, CAPico Rivera, CAAlhambra, CAGardena, CACarson, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CANorwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles