6316 Albany St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to Huntington Park a city in the Gateway Cities district of southeastern Los Angeles County, California. The city that rapidly expanding industries to the southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The stretch of Pacific Boulevard in downtown Huntington Park is a major commercial district which serving residents, as well as those of neighboring cities such as Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, and Downey. As with most of the other cities along the corridor stretching along the Los Angeles River to the south and southeast of downtown Los Angeles and Huntington Park is exclusive city to live. Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 2BR+1Bath apartments will be your home and your sanctuary.

* Cozy courtyar

* Living Room

* Dining Area

* Bedrooms

* Granite Kitchen and Bathroom Countertops

* Granite Bathroom Surround

* Vertical Blinds

* Ceiling Fan

* Cabinets

* Ceramic Tiled Floors

* Stove

* Garbage Disposer

* Laundry on Site

* Assigned Parking

* Gated Community

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers



Call/Text for more information to Oscar at 323.771.7705 or Email: claraapts@calvogroup.com.



Apply through www.calvogroup.com

Email to application@calvogroup.com your copies of DL, SS, proof of income for past 3 month. Cash income will be considered as income.



(RLNE3731143)