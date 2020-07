Amenities

Lease a Town House in the city of Huntington Park. Walking distance to H.P. High school. Upgrades include, Master bathroom with walk-in closet, new bathroom vanity and toilet. New tile flooring in master bathroom, kitchen and living room. Upstairs has new carpeting. New AC/Heating Central unit. Newly installed recessed lighting throughout the property. New paint on interior of property. Property amenities include a Pool, Jacuzzi and small court yard for events.