5207 ROUND MEADOW Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub sauna wine room

This stunning modern farmhouse is an absolute masterpiece. Framed by luscious greenery you'll find this breathtaking estate, set back on a private hillside situated beyond the gates in Hidden Hills. The spacious layout includes 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, separate guest suite with kitchen, plus a gorgeous guest house. Edited & clean with the inherent texture of aged reclaimed wood this sophisticated smart home is an architectural feat. Wide plank Russian Oaks floors lead into the contemporary open concept dining room & living area equipped with a full bar & wine room, invisible built-in surround sound speaker system, & sliding walls of glass. Both spacious and inviting the Kitchen is adorned w/Thermadore/Sub-zero appliances, farm sink, dual center islands, glass tile & shiplap accents. The master suite is finished with high ceilings, gas fireplace. & large walk-in closet complete with an inferred sauna to relax. Spa-like resort bathrooms accompany each bedroom. Gorgeous entertainers yard offers magnificent views the Santa Monica mountains, spacious layered living areas including a built-in bbq, fireplace, pool & spa, Bocce ball court, guest house and horse stables. AVAILABLE FOR LEASE $30K/Month.