Hidden Hills, CA
5207 ROUND MEADOW Road
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

5207 ROUND MEADOW Road

5207 Round Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Round Meadow Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
wine room
This stunning modern farmhouse is an absolute masterpiece. Framed by luscious greenery you'll find this breathtaking estate, set back on a private hillside situated beyond the gates in Hidden Hills. The spacious layout includes 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, separate guest suite with kitchen, plus a gorgeous guest house. Edited & clean with the inherent texture of aged reclaimed wood this sophisticated smart home is an architectural feat. Wide plank Russian Oaks floors lead into the contemporary open concept dining room & living area equipped with a full bar & wine room, invisible built-in surround sound speaker system, & sliding walls of glass. Both spacious and inviting the Kitchen is adorned w/Thermadore/Sub-zero appliances, farm sink, dual center islands, glass tile & shiplap accents. The master suite is finished with high ceilings, gas fireplace. & large walk-in closet complete with an inferred sauna to relax. Spa-like resort bathrooms accompany each bedroom. Gorgeous entertainers yard offers magnificent views the Santa Monica mountains, spacious layered living areas including a built-in bbq, fireplace, pool & spa, Bocce ball court, guest house and horse stables. AVAILABLE FOR LEASE $30K/Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road have any available units?
5207 ROUND MEADOW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road have?
Some of 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road currently offering any rent specials?
5207 ROUND MEADOW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road pet-friendly?
No, 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Hills.
Does 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road offer parking?
Yes, 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road offers parking.
Does 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road have a pool?
Yes, 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road has a pool.
Does 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road have accessible units?
No, 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 ROUND MEADOW Road does not have units with air conditioning.
