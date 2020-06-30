24745 Robert Guy Road

Amenities
Short term lease up to 6 months. Beautifully renovated, 4 bedroom 4 bathroom plus library, 3 bedrooms down stairs, Master en suite upstairs, free standing soaking tub and separate shower, marble counters walk in closet. Dark stained oak floors through out this home. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, white cabinets and dark stone counters. The back yard is an entertainers delight with large sparkling pool and spa. beautifully manicured backyard with large grassy area. Available for immediate move in.