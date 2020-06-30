All apartments in Hidden Hills
24745 Robert Guy Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

24745 Robert Guy Road · No Longer Available
Location

24745 Robert Guy Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Short term lease up to 6 months. Beautifully renovated, 4 bedroom 4 bathroom plus library, 3 bedrooms down stairs, Master en suite upstairs, free standing soaking tub and separate shower, marble counters walk in closet. Dark stained oak floors through out this home. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, white cabinets and dark stone counters. The back yard is an entertainers delight with large sparkling pool and spa. beautifully manicured backyard with large grassy area. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24745 Robert Guy Road have any available units?
24745 Robert Guy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24745 Robert Guy Road have?
Some of 24745 Robert Guy Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24745 Robert Guy Road currently offering any rent specials?
24745 Robert Guy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24745 Robert Guy Road pet-friendly?
No, 24745 Robert Guy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Hills.
Does 24745 Robert Guy Road offer parking?
No, 24745 Robert Guy Road does not offer parking.
Does 24745 Robert Guy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24745 Robert Guy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24745 Robert Guy Road have a pool?
Yes, 24745 Robert Guy Road has a pool.
Does 24745 Robert Guy Road have accessible units?
No, 24745 Robert Guy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24745 Robert Guy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24745 Robert Guy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24745 Robert Guy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24745 Robert Guy Road does not have units with air conditioning.

