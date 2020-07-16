All apartments in Hercules
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:04 AM

217 Brighton Street

217 Brighton Street · (510) 974-7269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Brighton Street, Hercules, CA 94547
Foxboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 baths flows well from the entry to the secluded rear yard. Cozy family area has wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area. Very nice quiet neighborhood that's close to freeways. HOA has community pool w/spa & 2 neighborhood parks. Close to San Pablo Bay, hiking trails & open space. Call 510-974-7269 for showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Brighton Street have any available units?
217 Brighton Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Brighton Street have?
Some of 217 Brighton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Brighton Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 Brighton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Brighton Street pet-friendly?
No, 217 Brighton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hercules.
Does 217 Brighton Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 Brighton Street offers parking.
Does 217 Brighton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Brighton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Brighton Street have a pool?
Yes, 217 Brighton Street has a pool.
Does 217 Brighton Street have accessible units?
No, 217 Brighton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Brighton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Brighton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Brighton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Brighton Street has units with air conditioning.
