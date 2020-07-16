217 Brighton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 baths flows well from the entry to the secluded rear yard. Cozy family area has wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area. Very nice quiet neighborhood that's close to freeways. HOA has community pool w/spa & 2 neighborhood parks. Close to San Pablo Bay, hiking trails & open space. Call 510-974-7269 for showing.

Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 baths flows well from the entry to the secluded rear yard. Cozy family area has wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area. Very nice quiet neighborhood that's close to freeways. HOA has community pool w/spa & 2 neighborhood parks. Close to San Pablo Bay, hiking trails & open space. Call 510-974-7269 for showing.