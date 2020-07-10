407 Parkview Drive

Amenities

Lovely one-level single family home in desirable area of Healdsburg. This property sits on almost a quarter acre lot, with a sprawling backyard full of lush landscaping and planter boxes. Perfect for someone that enjoys gardening. Kitchen is equipped with newer stainless steel appliances. There is a second informal living area that has large french doors to take in the landscaping views as well as provide natural sun light. The property is .1 miles from Bryon Gibbs Park and 1.8 miles from Downtown Healdsburg. Property is truly one of a kind! APPLY ONLINE BY CLICKING "VIRTUAL TOUR" ABOVE or copy/paste this URL into your browser: https://dedesrentals.appfolio.com/listings

