All apartments in Healdsburg
Find more places like 407 Parkview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Healdsburg, CA
/
407 Parkview Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

407 Parkview Drive

407 Parkview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Healdsburg
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

407 Parkview Dr, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely one-level single family home in desirable area of Healdsburg. This property sits on almost a quarter acre lot, with a sprawling backyard full of lush landscaping and planter boxes. Perfect for someone that enjoys gardening. Kitchen is equipped with newer stainless steel appliances. There is a second informal living area that has large french doors to take in the landscaping views as well as provide natural sun light. The property is .1 miles from Bryon Gibbs Park and 1.8 miles from Downtown Healdsburg. Property is truly one of a kind! APPLY ONLINE BY CLICKING "VIRTUAL TOUR" ABOVE or copy/paste this URL into your browser: https://dedesrentals.appfolio.com/listings
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Parkview Drive have any available units?
407 Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Healdsburg, CA.
Is 407 Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
407 Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Parkview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 407 Parkview Drive offer parking?
No, 407 Parkview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 407 Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Parkview Drive have a pool?
No, 407 Parkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 407 Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 407 Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Parkview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Parkview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Parkview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Rosa, CAFairfield, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARichmond, CANovato, CA
American Canyon, CAHercules, CAPinole, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAUkiah, CASan Anselmo, CACloverdale, CA
Clearlake Riviera, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CASebastopol, CASt. Helena, CAWindsor, CAMill Valley, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University Maritime AcademyDominican University of California
Solano Community College
Napa Valley College