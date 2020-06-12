/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:43 PM
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Guerneville, CA
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17492 Hwy 116
17492 River Road, Guerneville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
17492 Hwy 116 Available 05/01/20 Private Split Level Home, W/D Hook-Ups, Propane Fireplace - Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 {Corona virus} we are unable to schedule any viewings for occupied properties at this time for the
Results within 10 miles of Guerneville
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
7924 Ferrari Way
7924 Ferrari Way, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1476 sqft
Lovely and well maintained home in Vintage Greens area of Windsor! Open layout with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious bedrooms, incredible master bedroom closet and bathroom. Includes large backyard perfect for entertaining.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1041 McClelland Dr.
1041 Mcclelland Drive, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2126 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Downtown Windsor Available Now! - Light & bright corner unit in Windsor's Town Green. Spacious +/- 2126 sf condo with 3 bd & 2.5 ba. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, en-suite bath with separate tub & shower.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1721 Jonive Rd
1721 Jonive Road, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Park like setting single level home partially upgraded in Sebastopol on 3 acres! - New LVT flooring throughout and new interior painting. This property features a family room, living room and formal dinning room. Large rear deck overlooking patio.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
318 Raven Court
318 Raven Court, Healdsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg Completely Remodeled - Must See! 3 bedroom/2 bath. Newley Remodeled in Rio Visa Estates Neighborhood, across from Healdsburg Golf Course about 6 blocks from downtown.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Fairway Ct
401 Fairway Court, Healdsburg, CA
Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
225 Clear Ridge Drive
225 Clear Ridge Drive, Healdsburg, CA
Offered fully furnished, stylish, new construction, 4 bed, 4 bath home with Eichler-inspired design, yet contemporary flair. The almost 1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1990 Commons Court
1990 Commons Court, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Walk to town green. This is a single level end unit. Three bedroom two full bath. Attached home with a large detached one car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Healdsburg Avenue
1110 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1110 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASanta Rosa, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CARichmond, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CAHercules, CA
Pinole, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAUkiah, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CASt. Helena, CAKentfield, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAClearlake Riviera, CA