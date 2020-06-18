Amenities

121 Stanford Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Grass Valley, CA 95945 - Single family ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sec in Cypress Hills. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Deck with panoramic views. Dining area and Kitchen with all appliances included. Master bedroom with private deck. Lower level has two bedrooms and full bath. Washer & Dryer included. Large two car garage. Home located close to shopping, restaurants, theaters, golf course and downtown Grass Valley. For more pictures go to: acmrents.com For a viewing appointment, please call Mary at 530-613-7042



