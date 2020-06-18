All apartments in Grass Valley
Find more places like 121 Stanford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grass Valley, CA
/
121 Stanford Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

121 Stanford Court

121 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grass Valley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

121 Stanford Court, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
121 Stanford Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Grass Valley, CA 95945 - Single family ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sec in Cypress Hills. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Deck with panoramic views. Dining area and Kitchen with all appliances included. Master bedroom with private deck. Lower level has two bedrooms and full bath. Washer & Dryer included. Large two car garage. Home located close to shopping, restaurants, theaters, golf course and downtown Grass Valley. For more pictures go to: acmrents.com For a viewing appointment, please call Mary at 530-613-7042

(RLNE5831368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Stanford Court have any available units?
121 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grass Valley, CA.
What amenities does 121 Stanford Court have?
Some of 121 Stanford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
121 Stanford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 121 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grass Valley.
Does 121 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 121 Stanford Court does offer parking.
Does 121 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Stanford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Stanford Court have a pool?
No, 121 Stanford Court does not have a pool.
Does 121 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 121 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grass Valley 3 BedroomsGrass Valley Apartments with Balcony
Grass Valley Apartments with GarageGrass Valley Apartments with Parking
Grass Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA
Oroville East, CAOroville, CAPlacerville, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University