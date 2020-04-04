All apartments in Grass Valley
107 Rockwood Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

107 Rockwood Way

107 Rockwood Dr · (530) 477-4328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Rockwood Dr, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Rockwood Way · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Lovely and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-Story Rockwood Condo - Lovely, spacious 2 bedroom Condominium in the Rockwood Condominium Complex with full access to the community pool.
The condo has views out over the pool. There is a half bath on the main floor, carpeted throughout, freshly painted with newer refrigerator and HVAC. The master bedroom is spacious with cathedral ceilings upstairs with it's own small deck. The second bedroom is small and makes a perfect office/den. The living room has a gas fireplace for winter evenings and an open spacious feel. Garbage and sewer are included in the rent along with all the appliances, including washer and dryer.
The home comes with a carport, small deck off the living room and 2 storage sheds. No pets. No smoking.
Available April 1st. Please call for more information: 530-477-4328
www.nevadacounty4rent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Rockwood Way have any available units?
107 Rockwood Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Rockwood Way have?
Some of 107 Rockwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Rockwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
107 Rockwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Rockwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 107 Rockwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grass Valley.
Does 107 Rockwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 107 Rockwood Way does offer parking.
Does 107 Rockwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Rockwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Rockwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 107 Rockwood Way has a pool.
Does 107 Rockwood Way have accessible units?
No, 107 Rockwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Rockwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Rockwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Rockwood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Rockwood Way has units with air conditioning.
