107 Rockwood Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Lovely and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-Story Rockwood Condo - Lovely, spacious 2 bedroom Condominium in the Rockwood Condominium Complex with full access to the community pool.

The condo has views out over the pool. There is a half bath on the main floor, carpeted throughout, freshly painted with newer refrigerator and HVAC. The master bedroom is spacious with cathedral ceilings upstairs with it's own small deck. The second bedroom is small and makes a perfect office/den. The living room has a gas fireplace for winter evenings and an open spacious feel. Garbage and sewer are included in the rent along with all the appliances, including washer and dryer.

The home comes with a carport, small deck off the living room and 2 storage sheds. No pets. No smoking.

Available April 1st. Please call for more information: 530-477-4328

www.nevadacounty4rent.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5590327)