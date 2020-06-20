All apartments in Fresno
Find more places like 7581 N. Hanna Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fresno, CA
/
7581 N. Hanna Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

7581 N. Hanna Avenue

7581 North Hanna Avenue · (559) 298-3535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fresno
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7581 North Hanna Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722
Sierra Sky Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7581 N. Hanna Avenue · Avail. Jun 22

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7581 N. Hanna Avenue Available 06/22/20 (Milburn/Alluvial) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the end of June!!! This beautiful home in located near Milburn and Alluvial. The home offers four bedrooms, three and half baths, living room, family room, den, breakfast area, dining room, spacious kitchen, three car garage a private balcony off the upstairs master bedroom, and balcony in the front that both upstairs bedrooms can access and a large backyard. Yard care is included. The home is close to golfing, schools and a large shopping center.

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4531644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7581 N. Hanna Avenue have any available units?
7581 N. Hanna Avenue has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
Is 7581 N. Hanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7581 N. Hanna Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7581 N. Hanna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7581 N. Hanna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno.
Does 7581 N. Hanna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7581 N. Hanna Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7581 N. Hanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7581 N. Hanna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7581 N. Hanna Avenue have a pool?
No, 7581 N. Hanna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7581 N. Hanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7581 N. Hanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7581 N. Hanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7581 N. Hanna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7581 N. Hanna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7581 N. Hanna Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7581 N. Hanna Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St
Fresno, CA 93710
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St
Fresno, CA 93720
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr
Fresno, CA 93720

Similar Pages

Fresno 2 BedroomsFresno Apartments with Balcony
Fresno Apartments with GarageFresno Apartments with Parking
Fresno Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merced, CAHanford, CA
Visalia, CATulare, CA
Clovis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fig Garden Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Merced College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity