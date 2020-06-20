Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

7581 N. Hanna Avenue Available 06/22/20 (Milburn/Alluvial) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the end of June!!! This beautiful home in located near Milburn and Alluvial. The home offers four bedrooms, three and half baths, living room, family room, den, breakfast area, dining room, spacious kitchen, three car garage a private balcony off the upstairs master bedroom, and balcony in the front that both upstairs bedrooms can access and a large backyard. Yard care is included. The home is close to golfing, schools and a large shopping center.



**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4531644)