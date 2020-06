Amenities

hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

(Bullard/Figarden) - COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of May. This four bedroom + two bathroom home is located off the Figarden Loop in Northwest Fresno. It features newer wood like flooring in the main living areas and spare bedroom, newer carpet in three bedrooms, two inch faux wood blinds, an indoor utility room, a two car garage, and a good size backyard.



(Pictures do not reflect recent updates)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4615133)