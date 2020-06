Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

2038 E. Jensen Avenue Fresno, CA 93706

Quiet area and plenty of privacy. Location is perfect to operate any business. Property has a very large 5000 sq. foot shop! Located on the back side of the property. There are driveways leading in and out of the property with plenty of parking.

1750 sq ft through 11732 sq ft offices and warehouses available to rent separately or all together. Call Carlos at 559-217-7070 or Laura at 559-374-9783 for more information.