Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 story Wilson Le Parc II Home - A beautiful two-story Wilson Le Parc II home with 3BR/2.5BA. Located in highly desired, award-winning Clovis School District. Long-term tenant in place. Home has a formal LR/DR plus a family room w/fireplace adjacent to a great kitchen with a bay window dinette area overlooking serene mature landscaped back yard. Newly painted and new carpet. Just down the street from park, shopping and restaurants. This home is a must see !

( PET RENT AND RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED )



Please contact us if you can take occupancy immediately or within 2 weeks. Will not hold for more than 2 weeks.



(RLNE3958949)