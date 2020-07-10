/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:31 PM
49 Apartments for rent in French Valley, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
36340 Grazia Way
36340 Grazia Way, French Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1053 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo located in the sought after Casabella Community of Winchester. All living area is located on the second level and features 2 beds and 2 full baths. All appliances included are Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave.
Results within 5 miles of French Valley
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
8 Units Available
Los Alamos Hills
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
$
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
7 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,931
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Greer Ranch
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Harveston
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Highlands
33620 Willow Haven Lane #104
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Murrieta Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus Loft Town Home - Lovely and spacious Willow Haven Town home in Murrieta. 2 bedroom plus a loft on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
26178 Williams Way #A
26178 Williams Way, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
26178 Williams Way #A Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 bedroom condo - Beautiful, spacious condominium in the gated community of Old School House Villas. One of the largest condominium models within Old School House Villas.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30223 Linden Gate Ln
30223 Linden Gate Lane, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2579 sqft
"The Lakes" 4 Bedroom (1 Downstairs Bedroom), 3 bath (Downstairs bath has walk in Shower) Upgraded with Granite Counters & Island, Dark Cabinetry, Flooring is Ceramic Tile Entry and Wood Laminate throughout, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
24909 Madison Avenue
24909 Madison Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a 2 bedroom in Murrieta? Look no further... This upstairs condo in Madison Park offers 2 equally large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread out over 1,159 square feet.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
30457 Village Knoll
30457 Village Knoll Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1577 sqft
Don't miss out on this immaculate Lennar built home at Menifee Town Center! This home boasts: Three spacious bedrooms, Two and a half bathrooms, Open and bright kitchen with large center island, white cabinetry, solid surface counter tops,
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Roripaugh Ranch
31474 Polo Creek Drive
31474 Polo Creek Drive, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3350 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Roripaugh Ranch gated Community. Modern, contemporary design w/open concept. Spacious living room w/fireplace & ceiling fan.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
29810 Windwood Circle
29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1901 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
41025 Promenade Chardonnay
41025 Promenade Chardonnay Hills, Temecula, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,150
3197 sqft
Gorgeous Home located in the beautiful community of Chardonnay Hills in Temecula. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3197 SqFt. For your convenience there is one bedroom downstairs with a bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
43046 Agena Street
43046 Agena Street, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1660 sqft
This is a beautiful home on a quiet, family oriented, cul de sac. The home is highly upgraded with new carpet and laminate floors throughout the home, recess lighting, beautiful updated backyard, and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Roripaugh Ranch
39159 Twin Creek Drive
39159 Twin Creek Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3017 sqft
Gorgeous home located in the gated community of Roripaugh Ranch. The community offers nice amenities like a pool, playground, and gym. Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 3009 SqFt, open floor plan.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
42910 Avenida Amistad
42910 Avenida Amistad, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1523 sqft
42910 Avenida Amistad Available 08/16/20 Ideal Temecula Location with Money-Saving Solar - Available August 16th. Upgraded 2-Story, 3BR/2.5BA condo on quiet cul-de-sac street with attached 2-car garage.
Results within 10 miles of French Valley
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
25 Units Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,606
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Similar Pages
French Valley 1 BedroomsFrench Valley 3 BedroomsFrench Valley Apartments with BalconyFrench Valley Apartments with Garage
French Valley Apartments with ParkingFrench Valley Apartments with PoolFrench Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CASan Marcos, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA