/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM
142 Apartments for rent in Foothill Farms, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4720 Greenholme Drive #3
4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Foothill Farms
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
2 Units Available
Haggin Park
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in Downtown Houston and nearby Houston Center and Tranquility Park. Apartments feature wine refrigerators, quartz countertop and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Property also features rooftop lounge, valet parking and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 7 at 05:47pm
2 Units Available
Haggin Park
Hidden Creek
5100 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
At Hidden Creek, our apartment homes are unusually large and offer all the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious floorplans with walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning and modern all-electric kitchens with two walk-in pantries for
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Haggin Park
5822 Shadow Creek Drive
5822 Shadowcreek Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
880 sqft
This unit has a beautifully updated kitchen! Featuring updated flooring, washer and dryer, garage and a nicely shaded and private back patio.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6139 Via Casitas
6139 Via Casitas, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
NICE TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CARMICHAEL!! - Very nice updated townhouse in Carmichael with plenty of upgrades including fresh paint and new carpet. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and separate nook area for dining.
Results within 5 miles of Foothill Farms
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Antelope
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
$
45 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,364
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Cirby Side
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Junction West
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Antelope
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1087 sqft
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:32pm
3 Units Available
Foothills Junction
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Sunrise Ranch
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,297
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,433
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Ranch
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
Modern Condo style Solar Homes ! Excellent Community on private street. best finishes with a location near Roseville! - Sunrise Solar Homes is unlike any other rental home in the area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
Contact for Availability
Carmichael Colony
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker. Residents can take advantage of communal gym, dog park and pool.
Similar Pages
Foothill Farms 1 BedroomsFoothill Farms 2 BedroomsFoothill Farms 3 BedroomsFoothill Farms Accessible ApartmentsFoothill Farms Apartments with Balcony
Foothill Farms Apartments with GarageFoothill Farms Apartments with GymFoothill Farms Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFoothill Farms Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CA