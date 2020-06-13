Apartment List
185 Apartments for rent in Foothill Farms, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
5722 Hillsdale Blvd
5722 Hillsdale Boulevard, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
933 sqft
Foothill Farms Townhouse - Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Laminate floors throughout with carpet on the stairway. New vanities in both bathrooms.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4705 Hayford Way
4705 Hayford Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Don't miss this charming condo in Sacramento! This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a nice private patio! Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7049 Refined Court
7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1627 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4720 Greenholme Drive #3
4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Foothill Farms
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Ridge at McClellan
5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
CHANT
2 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Haggin Park
2 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
884 sqft
This community is in Downtown Houston and nearby Houston Center and Tranquility Park. Apartments feature wine refrigerators, quartz countertop and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Property also features rooftop lounge, valet parking and fitness center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrihill
1 Unit Available
6025 Rutland Drive
6025 Rutland Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Carmichael - Charming 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom duplex in Carmichael offers a 1 car garage with storage, freshly painted walls and new carpet throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
4620 Kinsella Lane
4620 Kinsella Way, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4620 Kinsella Lane Available 07/22/20 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near American River College - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located near Mytle & Auburn Blvd.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3809 A St.
3809 A Street, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1169 sqft
COMING SOON!! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6139 Via Casitas
6139 Via Casitas, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
NICE TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CARMICHAEL!! - Very nice updated townhouse in Carmichael with plenty of upgrades including fresh paint and new carpet. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and separate nook area for dining.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4709 Amber Lane #4
4709 Amber Lane, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
756 sqft
Affordable Home! - This two bedroom, one bath unit has it's own front patio, as well as a small side yard. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, microwave and refrigerator are a plus! Small nook/dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Foothill Farms
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
Marconi North
5 Units Available
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Antelope
7 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Antelope
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1335 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
11 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Renaissance wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Foothill Farms, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Foothill Farms renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

