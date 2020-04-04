All apartments in Foothill Farms
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

7049 Refined Court

7049 Refined Court · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
Location

7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA 95842

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7049 Refined Court · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, easy freeway access to I-80.

Amenities include a good sized living room, dining/family room area with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, central heat & air, updated and open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, island, granite counters, range, dishwasher, disposal, laundry hook-ups, Converted 2 car garage with bonus room, pool, large backyard with patio area - Recently Remodeled.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays water bill. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward sewer, garbage, pool service and and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE5619417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7049 Refined Court have any available units?
7049 Refined Court has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7049 Refined Court have?
Some of 7049 Refined Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7049 Refined Court currently offering any rent specials?
7049 Refined Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7049 Refined Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7049 Refined Court is pet friendly.
Does 7049 Refined Court offer parking?
Yes, 7049 Refined Court does offer parking.
Does 7049 Refined Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7049 Refined Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7049 Refined Court have a pool?
Yes, 7049 Refined Court has a pool.
Does 7049 Refined Court have accessible units?
No, 7049 Refined Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7049 Refined Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7049 Refined Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7049 Refined Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7049 Refined Court has units with air conditioning.
