7049 Refined Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, easy freeway access to I-80.



Amenities include a good sized living room, dining/family room area with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, central heat & air, updated and open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, island, granite counters, range, dishwasher, disposal, laundry hook-ups, Converted 2 car garage with bonus room, pool, large backyard with patio area - Recently Remodeled.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays water bill. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward sewer, garbage, pool service and and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



(RLNE5619417)