Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:36 PM

4756 Greenholme Drive

4756 Greenholme Drive · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4756 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA 95842
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/YNihTsJAV2w

This 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit includes central heating, air, 1 car garage. Close to freeway access and local schools.

Rent: $1095 + $95 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 3/18/20  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4756 Greenholme Drive have any available units?
4756 Greenholme Drive has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4756 Greenholme Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4756 Greenholme Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4756 Greenholme Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4756 Greenholme Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Foothill Farms.
Does 4756 Greenholme Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4756 Greenholme Drive does offer parking.
Does 4756 Greenholme Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4756 Greenholme Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4756 Greenholme Drive have a pool?
No, 4756 Greenholme Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4756 Greenholme Drive have accessible units?
No, 4756 Greenholme Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4756 Greenholme Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4756 Greenholme Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4756 Greenholme Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4756 Greenholme Drive has units with air conditioning.
