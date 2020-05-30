All apartments in Fairfax
7 Crescent Ln
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

7 Crescent Ln

7 Crescent Lane · (415) 419-7311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Crescent Lane, Fairfax, CA 94930

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sun-filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath contemporary single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, wood beamed living room ceiling, modern kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, fireplace, deck. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and balcony. Bonus room ideal for an office or play room. Easy access to downtown, shopping and restaurants. A pet may be considered with owner approval and an increase in deposit. Sorry this is a No-Smoking property. Renter's Insurance is required.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the inside please contact our showing agent Tara Page at 415-419-7311, tara@prandiprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Crescent Ln have any available units?
7 Crescent Ln has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Crescent Ln have?
Some of 7 Crescent Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Crescent Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7 Crescent Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Crescent Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Crescent Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7 Crescent Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7 Crescent Ln does offer parking.
Does 7 Crescent Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Crescent Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Crescent Ln have a pool?
No, 7 Crescent Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7 Crescent Ln have accessible units?
No, 7 Crescent Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Crescent Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Crescent Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Crescent Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Crescent Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
