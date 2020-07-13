/
20 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Encinitas, CA
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
Results within 5 miles of Encinitas
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3153 Avenida Olmeda
3153 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1350 sqft
Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Encinitas
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
North Broadway
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
901 sqft
Located in a wooded area near a creek. On-site grill area, pool, play area and fitness center. Bike to area attractions or the mountains. Apartments offer breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces, and large balconies and patios.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
Mira Costa
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
27 Units Available
Felicita
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Midway
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,340
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,329
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
7 Units Available
Loma Alta
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 07:31am
9 Units Available
Tamarack Point
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Elan Village North
854 Vine St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
Newly renovated homes with state-of-the-art kitchens and private balconies in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry, a pool and a spa, among other amenities. It's also close to Highway 78.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
922 Capri Dr
922 Capri Drive, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
305 sqft
Available 07/18/20 La Cigale - Property Id: 195184 Brand new 305 square foot garden view studio on cul de sac adjacent to nature trail near downtown Vista. Walk or bike to parks, shopping, groceries, and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Oceanside
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3
1821 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3 Available 08/01/20 LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED PRIVATE OFFICES/SLEEP OFFERED IN SOUTH OCEANSIDE! - LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED OFFICE/SLEEP SPACE #3 W/BED-EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!! VERY CLEAN AND A SAFE ALTERNATIVE TO WORKING FROM
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
809 Bel Esprit Circle
809 Bel Esprit Circle, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
809 Bel Esprit Circle Available 07/22/20 Cute studio in the hills of San Marcos - Private patio area and AMAZING views! - We are proud to present this cute studio in the hills of San Marcos! Utilities included! Just a short drive from all the
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
205 Candice Place
205 Candice Place, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
877 sqft
205 Candice Place Available 07/15/20 Great Value in Vista Hills Estates! - 2 Bed / 1 Bath 887 sq.ft. Adorable upstairs condo ready for immediate occupancy.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
320 Pomelo Drive
320 Pomelo Drive, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
Are you looking to move as soon as possible? Take a tour at the Sunset Springs Apartments. We have a laundry facility on site that is open 24 hours, as well as a pool and jacuzzi. We are located off of Hacienda Dr.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3698 North Wy
3698 North Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
827 sqft
Beautiful 1B/1BA in 55+ Community w/ 1 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Oceanside within the 55+ Costa Serena community.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Penasquitos
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106
13283 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
602 sqft
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 Available 04/25/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Cantabria- Rancho Penasquitos - 2nd floor, 1 story unit in Cantabria complex in Rancho Penasquitos.
