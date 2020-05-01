All apartments in El Sobrante
Find more places like 4653 Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Sobrante, CA
/
4653 Canyon Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:46 PM

4653 Canyon Road

4653 Canyon Road · (925) 212-8983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Sobrante
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

4653 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA 94803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - his beautiful single story home waiting for a new owner located in a desirable El Sobrante area.Offers 3 spacious bedrooms and one full bath lots of natural lights throughout the day. Living space 1009 square feet, lots space 5000 square feet. Fenced back yard, one car garage attached. All appliance included in the sale. Washing machine in the Garage. Missing Dryer and as is sale seller is not replacing. Convenient location to San Pablo Reservoir, less than 10 minutes to Orinda Bart, Orinda Safeway, Movie theater, Banks, Restaurants. Convenient access to freeways 680 North and South, 24 east and west. Don't miss this one

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 Canyon Road have any available units?
4653 Canyon Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4653 Canyon Road have?
Some of 4653 Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 4653 Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Sobrante.
Does 4653 Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 4653 Canyon Road does offer parking.
Does 4653 Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4653 Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 4653 Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 4653 Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 4653 Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4653 Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4653 Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4653 Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4653 Canyon Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Sobrante Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA
Calistoga, CALafayette, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity