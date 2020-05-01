4653 Canyon Road

Amenities

Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - his beautiful single story home waiting for a new owner located in a desirable El Sobrante area.Offers 3 spacious bedrooms and one full bath lots of natural lights throughout the day. Living space 1009 square feet, lots space 5000 square feet. Fenced back yard, one car garage attached. All appliance included in the sale. Washing machine in the Garage. Missing Dryer and as is sale seller is not replacing. Convenient location to San Pablo Reservoir, less than 10 minutes to Orinda Bart, Orinda Safeway, Movie theater, Banks, Restaurants. Convenient access to freeways 680 North and South, 24 east and west. Don't miss this one