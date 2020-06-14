/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:51 AM
145 Furnished Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
416 Virginia Street
416 Virginia Street, El Segundo, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,726
3606 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH ENTERTAINER HM w/ POOL/JACUZZI & Views! - Property Id: 50552 Great El Segundo Beach & Downtown LOCATION! Walking distance to: - Beaches - Restaurants & Bars - Groceries - Shops - Bike Path - Activities - Beach Volleyball - Parks Entertain
Results within 1 mile of El Segundo
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1613 Highland Avenue
1613 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
400 sqft
Here is the furnished studio you have been looking for in the ultimate location. Only a few blocks away from all the shops and restaurants that downtown Manhattan Beach has to offer and the beach is less than two blocks away.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
218 16th PL Place
218 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
650 sqft
Furnished Manhattan Beach rear unit with an ocean view, walking distance to downtown and only two blocks from the beach. This bright and airy apartment has a stacked washer and dryer as well as a parking space. Cable and direct TV are included.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
2110 Ocean Drive
2110 Ocean Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Property can be rented on a monthly basis. Terms are negotiable. Location, location, location. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath is steps from the Manhattan Beach Strand and ocean. This beach tropical design home boasts an expansive 450 sq.ft.
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
465 32nd Street
465 32nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,750
4200 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, remodeled FULLY FURNISHED home located on the best street in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section. Located on a quiet cul-du-sac, this open concept home measures 4200 sq. feet with very spacious rooms and lots of natural light.
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
616 17th Street
616 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
3460 sqft
This coastal traditional home sits on a large lot on one of the most desirable streets in the American Martyrs Tree Section. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the MB Pier.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
425 19th Street
425 19th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,100
3000 sqft
Enjoy this perfectly located furnished modern Townhome. The great room on the top floor includes a fireplace, eating area, an open kitchen and balcony all with south facing views over Live Oak Park.
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
524 14th Street
524 14th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
2539 sqft
“Manhattan Beach Beauty” Tastefully remodeled, FULLY FURNISHED home with high-end finishes throughout and… AIR CONDITIONING!! Located on one of the best streets in Manhattan Beach with over 2500 SF, 4-bedrooms (Cal King, 3-bathrooms and 4-car
1 of 10
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower
320 26th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
WALK STREET UNIT WITH SPACIOUS PRIVATE PATIO! - Situated on a quiet walk street near downtown Manhattan Beach, this furnished,1-bed, 1-bath lower unit offers an ideal vacation spot for a family of 2-4.
1 of 19
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit
319 25th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit Available 06/26/19 A QUIET AND RELAXING MANHATTAN BEACH GETAWAY, FURNISHED! - You`ll feel right at home in this beachy, furnished upper unit with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of El Segundo
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
17 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,683
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marina Del Rey
8 Units Available
WATERS EDGE
4500 via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,625
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1252 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1200 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 08:57pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here.Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
19 - 29th Avenue
19 29th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,895
1100 sqft
2+1 house for rent in Venice with OCEAN VIEW! Literally steps to the sand!! Remodeled, parking, must see! - 19 29th Avenue, Venice, 90291 Monthly rent: $6.895. Security deposit: $5,000. Bedrooms: 2, Baths: 1.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
21 Venice Blvd
21 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
500 sqft
Furnished unit 1/2 block to Venice Beach - Property Id: 228908 You will not find a better location to stay in Venice. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment only half a block away from the beach.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
2325 McKinley Avenue
2325 Mckinley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
3114 sqft
Stunning & Luxurious Venice Home! - Stunning architectural home in the heart of Venice and located in the coveted Silver Triangle! Completed remodeled in 2017, this fully furnished grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den property is the quintessential
Similar Pages
El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Segundo 3 BedroomsEl Segundo Apartments with Balcony
El Segundo Apartments with GarageEl Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Apartments with ParkingEl Segundo Apartments with PoolEl Segundo Apartments with Washer-Dryer