145 Furnished Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
416 Virginia Street
416 Virginia Street, El Segundo, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,726
3606 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH ENTERTAINER HM w/ POOL/JACUZZI & Views! - Property Id: 50552 Great El Segundo Beach & Downtown LOCATION! Walking distance to: - Beaches - Restaurants & Bars - Groceries - Shops - Bike Path - Activities - Beach Volleyball - Parks Entertain
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1613 Highland Avenue
1613 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
400 sqft
Here is the furnished studio you have been looking for in the ultimate location. Only a few blocks away from all the shops and restaurants that downtown Manhattan Beach has to offer and the beach is less than two blocks away.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
218 16th PL Place
218 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
650 sqft
Furnished Manhattan Beach rear unit with an ocean view, walking distance to downtown and only two blocks from the beach. This bright and airy apartment has a stacked washer and dryer as well as a parking space. Cable and direct TV are included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
2110 Ocean Drive
2110 Ocean Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Property can be rented on a monthly basis. Terms are negotiable. Location, location, location. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath is steps from the Manhattan Beach Strand and ocean. This beach tropical design home boasts an expansive 450 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
465 32nd Street
465 32nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,750
4200 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, remodeled FULLY FURNISHED home located on the best street in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section. Located on a quiet cul-du-sac, this open concept home measures 4200 sq. feet with very spacious rooms and lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
616 17th Street
616 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
3460 sqft
This coastal traditional home sits on a large lot on one of the most desirable streets in the American Martyrs Tree Section. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the MB Pier.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
425 19th Street
425 19th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,100
3000 sqft
Enjoy this perfectly located furnished modern Townhome. The great room on the top floor includes a fireplace, eating area, an open kitchen and balcony all with south facing views over Live Oak Park.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
524 14th Street
524 14th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
2539 sqft
“Manhattan Beach Beauty” Tastefully remodeled, FULLY FURNISHED home with high-end finishes throughout and… AIR CONDITIONING!! Located on one of the best streets in Manhattan Beach with over 2500 SF, 4-bedrooms (Cal King, 3-bathrooms and 4-car

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower
320 26th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
WALK STREET UNIT WITH SPACIOUS PRIVATE PATIO! - Situated on a quiet walk street near downtown Manhattan Beach, this furnished,1-bed, 1-bath lower unit offers an ideal vacation spot for a family of 2-4.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit
319 25th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit Available 06/26/19 A QUIET AND RELAXING MANHATTAN BEACH GETAWAY, FURNISHED! - You`ll feel right at home in this beachy, furnished upper unit with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
17 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,683
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marina Del Rey
8 Units Available
WATERS EDGE
4500 via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,625
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1252 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1200 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated June 11 at 08:57pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here.Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
19 - 29th Avenue
19 29th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,895
1100 sqft
2+1 house for rent in Venice with OCEAN VIEW! Literally steps to the sand!! Remodeled, parking, must see! - 19 29th Avenue, Venice, 90291 Monthly rent: $6.895. Security deposit: $5,000. Bedrooms: 2, Baths: 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
21 Venice Blvd
21 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
500 sqft
Furnished unit 1/2 block to Venice Beach - Property Id: 228908 You will not find a better location to stay in Venice. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment only half a block away from the beach.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
2325 McKinley Avenue
2325 Mckinley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
3114 sqft
Stunning & Luxurious Venice Home! - Stunning architectural home in the heart of Venice and located in the coveted Silver Triangle! Completed remodeled in 2017, this fully furnished grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den property is the quintessential

