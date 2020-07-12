61 Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA with parking
Before you get any ideas, El Dorado Hills has no relation to the mythical city made of gold. However, Coloma, the place where the 1848 California gold rush originated, lies about 13 miles from El Dorado Hills. If you're looking for gold, that'll be your best bet. If that isn't enough history for you, a Portion of two Pony Express routes dating back to 1861 still remain as modern El Dorado Hills roads today and are historical features valued deeply by the residents. With a huge telecommuter population, El Dorado Hills is a great place for the family-oriented prospective to work from home. If that sounds like, come on down to El Dordo Hills! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Dorado Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.