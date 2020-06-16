All apartments in El Dorado Hills
1010 Emerald Hills Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1010 Emerald Hills Court

1010 Emerald Hills Court · (916) 988-4663
Location

1010 Emerald Hills Court, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 Emerald Hills Court · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom El Dorado Hills Home on Private Cul-De-Sac! - This four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has gorgeous yards taken care of by the Owner Provided gardener! Covered backyard patio, oversized two car garage and tri-level set up. Newer laminate flooring, carpet and paint.
More information coming soon!

Tenants to pay all utilities.
Refrigerator included "AS-IS', tenant to provide washer and dryer.
Pets negotiable with increased security deposit depending on breed, size, and qualifications.
No smoking!

Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!
Photos are dated, newer flooring not pictures. Please attend showing for up to date information!
All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com
BRE# 00857690
Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663

(RLNE5772163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Emerald Hills Court have any available units?
1010 Emerald Hills Court has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 Emerald Hills Court have?
Some of 1010 Emerald Hills Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Emerald Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Emerald Hills Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Emerald Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Emerald Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Dorado Hills.
Does 1010 Emerald Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Emerald Hills Court does offer parking.
Does 1010 Emerald Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Emerald Hills Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Emerald Hills Court have a pool?
No, 1010 Emerald Hills Court does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Emerald Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 1010 Emerald Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Emerald Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Emerald Hills Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Emerald Hills Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Emerald Hills Court does not have units with air conditioning.
