1010 Emerald Hills Court

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom El Dorado Hills Home on Private Cul-De-Sac! - This four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has gorgeous yards taken care of by the Owner Provided gardener! Covered backyard patio, oversized two car garage and tri-level set up. Newer laminate flooring, carpet and paint.

Tenants to pay all utilities.

Refrigerator included "AS-IS', tenant to provide washer and dryer.

Pets negotiable with increased security deposit depending on breed, size, and qualifications.

No smoking!



Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease.

Photos are dated, newer flooring not pictures.

All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com

