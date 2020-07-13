/
pet friendly apartments
128 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,239
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
8653 Festival Street
8653 Festival St, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1947 sqft
8653 Festival Street Available 07/25/20 New Luxurious and Spacious home 4BR/3.5BR in Gated Community, Chino - This house is located in Harvest @ The Preserve, it brings the joy of nature and sustainable living right to your fingertips.
Riverdale Acres
6888 Ripple Court
6888 Ripple Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3105 sqft
6888 Ripple Court Available 07/31/20 5 bed home in RiverBend community, Eastvale schools - Entertain and Have Fun in this Comfortable Family Home This spacious two-story, five bedroom home boasts plenty of living, entertaining and storage space.
Norco Farms
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.
Eden Glen
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!
Creekside
3908 Salt Creek Way
3908 Salt Creek Way, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
980 sqft
This 2 bed/2 bath home in Ontario is located in the highly coveted Creekside Village in Ontario! This home has also been freshly painted on the interior! This home opens up to a good sized living area with a fireplace and sliding glass door to the
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,610
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,712
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Ontario Center
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
853 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
