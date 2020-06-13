124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA

Eastvale is as young as a city gets. It was first incorporated on Oct. 1st, 2010!

Eastvale, California is a medium-sized town with an over-sized heart. With a population of just under 54,000 people, you'd expect a more urban feel to this area. Instead, the city has stayed true to itsagriculture anddairy farmroots to retain its small town feel. There is a real sense of community here. The largest mall is the Eastvale Gateway, where you will find the normal array of chain stores and charming kiosks. The community itself hosts several festivals throughout the years as well as concerts, art and music gatherings. The community strives to meet the needs of its residents and pulls it off in style. See more