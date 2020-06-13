124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA
Eastvale is as young as a city gets. It was first incorporated on Oct. 1st, 2010!
Eastvale, California is a medium-sized town with an over-sized heart. With a population of just under 54,000 people, you'd expect a more urban feel to this area. Instead, the city has stayed true to itsagriculture anddairy farmroots to retain its small town feel. There is a real sense of community here. The largest mall is the Eastvale Gateway, where you will find the normal array of chain stores and charming kiosks. The community itself hosts several festivals throughout the years as well as concerts, art and music gatherings. The community strives to meet the needs of its residents and pulls it off in style. See more
Finding an apartment in Eastvale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.