Last updated June 13 2020

124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA

Finding an apartment in Eastvale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13531 Gold Creek
13531 Gold Creek Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4086 sqft
13531 Gold Creek Available 07/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7225 Meurice Circle
7225 Meurice Circle, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,050
4139 sqft
Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12486 Cool Springs St
12486 Cool Springs Street, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3449 sqft
Fabulous 4Bed +loft/ 3Bath Home for rent in desirable Eastvale! - Take Virtual Tour Here https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K9BoprWCFgX WELCOME HOME! Rarely available beautiful Eastvale corner home for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
1 Unit Available
13662 Hunters Run Ct.
13662 Hunters Run Court, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,560
2173 sqft
Rare find! Single story 4 bed/2bath for rent in Eastvale! This beautiful single story home has a large open floor plan, fresh paint and brand new carpet! It also has refinished engineered hardwood floors in the main living areas and master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14405 Narcisse Drive
14405 Narcisse Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2182 sqft
Fantastic 5 bedroom and 3 full bath single story located in the Enclave, a gated community! As you walk in, you will notice a spacious and bright open floor plan consisting of a super family room and a large kitchen and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Eastvale
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,808
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
11973 Tributary Way
11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3405 sqft
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools - Innovative and Spacious California Living Home This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Norco Farms
1 Unit Available
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eden Glen
2 Units Available
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Eastvale
Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
14 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,573
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,546
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Corona Hills
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Ontario Center
29 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Main Street District
13 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Main Street District
5 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
13 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,658
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1176 sqft
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
City Guide for Eastvale, CA

Eastvale is as young as a city gets. It was first incorporated on Oct. 1st, 2010!

Eastvale, California is a medium-sized town with an over-sized heart. With a population of just under 54,000 people, you'd expect a more urban feel to this area. Instead, the city has stayed true to itsagriculture anddairy farmroots to retain its small town feel. There is a real sense of community here. The largest mall is the Eastvale Gateway, where you will find the normal array of chain stores and charming kiosks. The community itself hosts several festivals throughout the years as well as concerts, art and music gatherings. The community strives to meet the needs of its residents and pulls it off in style. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eastvale, CA

Finding an apartment in Eastvale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

