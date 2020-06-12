/
3 bedroom apartments
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East San Gabriel, CA
East San Gabriel
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.
East San Gabriel
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.
East San Gabriel
9072 Arcadia Avenue
9072 Arcadia Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
Temple city school, huge bush garden type back yard. Traditional style 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms ( one bedroom downstairs) single family house , located within temple city school district area.
East San Gabriel
6721 Rosemead Boulevard
6721 Rosemead Boulevard, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1525 sqft
Wonderful location, near schools, shopping and minutes to 210 and 10 freeways. Come see this renovated townhome with 3 bedrooms and over 1500 square feet. You will enjoy this back unit that offers an open floor plan.
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Arcadia
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.
Arcadia
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.
San Marino
521 La Paz Drive
521 La Paz Drive, San Pasqual, CA
This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc.
Arcadia
713 S Old Ranch Road
713 South Old Ranch Road, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,680
1570 sqft
Beautiful townhouse built in 2013, Lower Rancho neighborhood of Arcadia. Three bedroom with three full baths, All bedrooms are suites .Close to Arcadia shopping mall, Front unit.
Temple City
5716 Noel Drive
5716 Noel Dr, Temple City, CA
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is
Temple City
5718 Noel Drive
5718 Noel Drive, Temple City, CA
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is
Arcadia
656 W Huntington Drive
656 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location! The Gorgeous Mediterranean townhouse built in 2013 by KB Homes in the highly regarded Arbor Rose gated community located in the heart of Arcadia.
Arcadia
723 Fairview Avenue
723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999.
San Marino
2285 Huntley Cir
2285 Huntley Circle, San Marino, CA
Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington.
Lower Arroyo
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,018
1833 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Downtown Pasadena
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
West of Mission District
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
312 S ARROYO DR. #F Available 06/15/20 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.
Arcadia
333 Diamond Street #B
333 Diamond St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1812 sqft
MUST SEE THREE BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN ARCADIA !!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for lease in Arcadia. Home features nice size living room with fireplace. Separated dining area with immediate access to kitchen.
South Pasadena
707 Orange Grove Ter
707 Orange Grove Terrace, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2457 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413 This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd.
Monterey Park
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - Centrally located on S. Orange., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.
Norwood Cherrylee
4303 Huddart Ave
4303 Huddart Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Corner lot home with a pool - This recently remodeled home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. New paint and flooring throughout, inside laundry room and hook ups. Gated backyard with a pool.
