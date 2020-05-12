All apartments in East San Gabriel
8876 Emperor Ave
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

8876 Emperor Ave

8876 Emperor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8876 Emperor Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8876 Emperor Ave. San Gabriel, CA 91775 ($2250) - 8876 Emperor Ave. San Gabriel, CA 91775 ($2250)
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom
Beautifully landscaped back house in the city of San Gabriel.
It has a 2 car garage and a beautiful backyard.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: water, trash, and gardening!

All renting adults must have at least a 620 credit score, Social Security card or Tax ID #, income of at least twice the amount of the rent per month, no evictions on record, and a valid State ID or drivers license, $40 cash per person to process each application

**SMALL PET ALLOWED**

If you have any questions, please feel free to give us a call at (626) 444-9287

(RLNE5770323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8876 Emperor Ave have any available units?
8876 Emperor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
Is 8876 Emperor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8876 Emperor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8876 Emperor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8876 Emperor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8876 Emperor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8876 Emperor Ave offers parking.
Does 8876 Emperor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8876 Emperor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8876 Emperor Ave have a pool?
No, 8876 Emperor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8876 Emperor Ave have accessible units?
No, 8876 Emperor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8876 Emperor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8876 Emperor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8876 Emperor Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8876 Emperor Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

