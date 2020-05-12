Amenities

pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8876 Emperor Ave. San Gabriel, CA 91775 ($2250) - 8876 Emperor Ave. San Gabriel, CA 91775 ($2250)

2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom

Beautifully landscaped back house in the city of San Gabriel.

It has a 2 car garage and a beautiful backyard.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: water, trash, and gardening!



All renting adults must have at least a 620 credit score, Social Security card or Tax ID #, income of at least twice the amount of the rent per month, no evictions on record, and a valid State ID or drivers license, $40 cash per person to process each application



**SMALL PET ALLOWED**



If you have any questions, please feel free to give us a call at (626) 444-9287



(RLNE5770323)