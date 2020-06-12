/
3 bedroom apartments
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2302 Oakwood Drive
2302 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1400 sqft
Available 08/15/20 House near Stanford, Facebook, Amazon and Google - Property Id: 298364 Private dorm-like house recently remodeled offers remote-operated gated parking for 3+ cars.
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
1324 Camellia Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1110 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
919 Gates Street
919 Gates Street, East Palo Alto, CA
Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - ***The home is currently occupied, please do not disturb*** Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
939 Oakes St
939 Oakes Street, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1900 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 house coming available at the start of October. Conveniently located in East Palo Alto, walking distance to Target/Ikea/Home Depot, short drive / bike ride to Stanford, Facebook, Google.
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
929 Mouton CIR
929 Mouton Circle, East Palo Alto, CA
Just remodeled- looks like new - new appliances , now paint, inside and outside, new carpet, new blinds Back yard fenced - mature trees , flowers, front yard new grass
Results within 1 mile of East Palo Alto
Midtown Palo Alto
45 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
124 Lois Lane
124 Lois Lane, Palo Alto, CA
124 Lois Lane Available 07/15/20 Wonderfully Remodeled 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Desirable Duveneck - Wonderfully remodeled four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly desirable N.
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2809 Greer Rd
2809 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1300 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Palo Alto Midtown Family Home with Fenced Yard - Property Id: 23336 Vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling windows looks out on tidy redwood fenced back yard. Built in bookcase, wood burning fireplace. Multiple skylights.
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
795 Greer Road
795 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1186 sqft
Bright 3 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This property features open concept living and dining spaces that allow an abundance of natural light into the home from the floor to ceiling windows.
Menlo Oaks
1 Unit Available
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.
Crescent Park
1 Unit Available
985 Channing Ave.
985 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,725
6-Month Lease! - Available for 6-Month Lease only! Office Hours: Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm Lunch time 12:00pm to 1:00pm Telephone 650 473 9983 ACW Management Company (RLNE4416530)
Crescent Park
1 Unit Available
1181 Forest Avenue
1181 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1851 sqft
Charming House in Cresent Park - **AVAILABLE BEGINNING JUNE 2020* Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a quiet, tree-lined street of Palo Altos Crescent Park neighborhood.
Community Center
1 Unit Available
813 Melville Avenue
813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,495
2044 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto TOUR 6/9 5pm - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565 Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a
The Willows
1 Unit Available
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.
Results within 5 miles of East Palo Alto
San Antonio
185 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,132
1254 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Downtown Menlo Park
16 Units Available
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1582 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Verified
Shoreline West
23 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,263
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
18 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,128
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
South of Midtown
1 Unit Available
3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306
3378 Saint Michael Drive, Palo Alto, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood 4 bedrooms and 4.
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
496 W Charleston Road #202
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1401 sqft
BY Appointment - Rogers & Rogers is pleased to present this beautiful condo home in a premium Palo Alto / Charleston Meadow neighborhood - Generous 3BR / 2BA - washer / dryer in unit with extra storage! Large bedrooms and a walk-in closet
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1364 Hudson Street
1364 Hudson Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1364 Hudson Street Available 06/25/20 Mediterranean Style, Hdwd Flrs, Pkg, W/D In Unit| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,950/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
425 Oak Ave Main Unit
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
Unit Main Unit Available 08/01/20 $1400 to $2000 per room includeUtility-RedwoodCity - Property Id: 297490 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.
